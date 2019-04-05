Just everything we know about exactly what's going to go down on Bachelor in Paradise.

With Bachelor in Paradise starting next Tuesday, we’re frantically trying to put together everything we know about what’s actually going to go down on national television as a large group of ex-reality stars start hooking up.

We have a love square, a bombshell about Honey Badger, a clash between two exes, and a woman who’s rather territorial about the man who was her bachelor in 2016.

via GIPHY

With Channel 10 dropping a number of hints about what’s going to go down in Fiji, as well as tabloids following the gossip for months, we’ve gathered all the juicy details into one spot for you to binge read/research in preparation for next week.

Clash of the ex’s.

We know there’s going to be a fiery confrontation between Alex Nation and her ex and former bachelor Richie Strahan.

“I was obviously in a relationship with Alex and, well, the circumstances of that breakup were quite brutal,” Strahan tells Osher in a teaser video.

“I don’t know if Australia’s ready for the grubby details surrounding it.”

Don’t worry Richie, we’ve never been more ready….

Here, watch the teaser. Post continues after video.

Bill and Alex find lurve, but they don’t last (apparently).

Now this is purely speculation, but there is some evidence that Alex Nation and Bill Goldsmith from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette form a relationship on the show.

Paparazzi photos from late last year show the two frolicking together in Melbourne.

But according to Who, the romance was short lived. They’ve apparently split, and not amicably.

“Things have turned nasty and Alex is certainly keen to tell her side of the story, but she is still under a gag order for the show so she can’t say a word,” a source told Who.

Rachael gets all territorial.

Rachael Gouvigon appeared on Richie Strahan's season of the Bachelor in 2016, and according to the trailers...she doesn't want to share.

A clip shows Cassandra Wood saying "I find him pretty attractive," before Rachael cut in with "No no no...he's my Bachelor."

Oh.

There's a love square.

Richie really seems to be bringing the drama in Paradise....

Apparently during the show there is a 'love square' between his two exes Alex Nation and Rachael and two more admirers Cassandra and Cat Henesy-Smith.

WE NEED TO SEE THIS PLAY OUT.

There's some tea to spill on the Honey Badger.

Brooke Burton has a goddamn secret.

A teaser video shows her telling her fellow contestants that she has a secret to share about her time with Nick Cummins, last season's bachelor.

During the season, the pair seemed dreamy eyed and Brooke was the clear front runner - but then all of a sudden poof, she was gone.

The fact that she says "he's gonna hate me for this," suggests it's something that might paint Nick in a bad light, so could it be that he had told her he hadn't fallen for anyone before the finale?

Fans have a theory that perhaps he was still in love with his ex girlfriend.

You can watch the juicy hint here. Post continues after video.

The mean girls are back.

To be honest, this news gives us slight anxiety.

Two out of the three 'mean girls' from last season, Cat Henesy and Alisha Aitken-Radburn, are back for what we can only imagine will start some drama.

Last year, Honey Badger asked Cat to leave, and her friend Romy Poulier left the same night.

Cat, Romy and Alisha attracted attention from viewers for their comments about other women's appearances, like the time they laughed at an intruder wearing a shirt to "show her midriff" when she "didn't even have good abs."

Or the time they made a contestant cry, because she told them it was "gross" to kiss Nick while he was kissing lots of other girls, and then changed her mind.

We're curious but terrified to see what happens next.

And here's a comprehensive list of everyone else....

Here are the other contestants we know for sure are coming on this daiquiri-fuelled adventure with us:

Paddy, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Rachael, from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor.

Brittney Weldon (not Hockley), from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

A random (allegedly American) dude named Alex Bordyukov.

James, from Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette.

Shannon, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

Nathan, from Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette.

Vanessa, from Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor.

WE ARE SO EXCITED.

Bachelor in Paradise starts next Tuesday (9th) at 7.30pm. We shall see you there.