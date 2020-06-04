Due to the outbreak of coronavirus back in March, most of our favourite Australian reality TV shows (… The Bachelor) have been postponed.

But thankfully, to fill that hole in our hearts, Channel 10 has released its first teaser trailer for the 2020 season of Bachelor in Paradise. And it includes plenty of familiar faces.

“I think she is secretly plotting to kill me!” he captioned the post.

But Richie keeps a low profile on social media these days, so not only is that the only photo of the couple but we also know nothing about her.

Except for the fact that she’s 27 and lives in Perth.

Nevertheless, fans were quick to congratulate Richie and wish him happiness in his new relationship (that is hopefully still kicking).

And since then, all we have heard from Richie is about his love for his dog.

Alex Nation.

Alex Nation had one of the most interesting times on Bachelor in Paradise, first sitting down for a long overdue conversation with ex Richie which – although hyped as an intense conversation that would lay bare all the “grubby details” of their split – gave both of them some much-needed closure.

Then she explored a connection with Brooke Blurton before deciding to focus on her relationship with Bill… and that didn’t end well.

In October 2019, Alex told the Herald Sun she was officially done with looking for love on reality TV.

“I’m putting myself first for a change,” she said. “I felt like I bounced from relationship to relationship and I didn’t help my cause. I won’t be doing a dating show again.”

Instead, she’s focusing on teaching kids how to play AFL with Next Gen Minis and had a short stint back on national television, appearing on 10 Play’s Drunk History.

Davey Lloyd.

We first met Davey Lloyd as the larrikin on Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette. We saw him again on 2018’s Bachelor in Paradise, when Jake Ellis and Leah Costa kept him and Florence Moerenhout from having the romance they deserved, and then he turned up to Fiji for last year’s BIP… twice before dropping the bombshell about his girlfriend Georgia Cook at the reunion show.

“That girl is my future and she will be the mother of my kids. I’m sorry to say,” he told Florence.

The Bachelor alum alluded to the fact that he had met Georgia – and formed some sort of “connection” with her – before returning to Fiji to try spark other romances, and after the show told Mamamia they met over the weekend after he was first dumped from the second season.

“So I came home, I arrived home on Thursday night, then I met her Friday night,” he clarified. “Then they [producers] flew me back the Monday or the Tuesday, so I’d only just met Georgia once.”



Davey and Georgia have been dating for over a year, however, it is not known whether they are still together.

But despite finding love after multiple attempts on-screen, he’s most recently been making headlines for the wee bit of legal trouble he’s found himself in.

The Daily Telegraph reported on September 2, 2019, Davey was stopped by police for a random breath test following a date with Georgia and returned an alcohol reading of 0.114, more than double the legal limit.

On October 16, he admitted to drink driving at Manly Local Court and was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for three months, plus the magistrate ordered his vehicle to be fitted with an alcohol interlock device for 12 months.

Georgia was stopped by the same RBT on the same night, in a different car, and charged with the same offence after delivering an alcohol reading of 0.83.

Ivan Krslovic.

Ivan Krslovic didn’t have the best time in Paradise… punching walls, threatening other men, and referring to Tenille as “his property” which sent alarm bells ringing across Australia.

“I just want everyone to know that I acknowledge that the way I acted was wrong and that changes have been made,” he wrote in an apology on his Instagram after his time on the show.

“We all make mistakes and have some dark moments in our lives that we aren’t proud of this is mine for the nation to see,” he continued.

“I have realised that this behaviour is just not on and will grow from this. It is not the person I am right now or the man I will be moving forward.”



And moving forward he did, right onto Australia’s Got Talent where he… did a dance and got told no. Poor guy.

But no matter, Ivan looks happy on his Instagram still chasing his dreams of being the next Magic Mike. This time, with his girlfriend Maddy.

Ivan has been dating the 24-year-old since Valentine’s Day this year.

Bill Goldsmith.

After his stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Bill Goldsmith claimed Network 10 “f*cked his reputation” by giving him a ‘bad’ edit.

“They have edited me and made me out to be someone who I’m not, all for their TV ratings. The ratings are another flop anyways, so not really sure it was all worth it,” he wrote, replying to comments on his Instagram.

He’s since used his Instagram to focus on mental health and online bullying and a number of charities including Polished Man, which is dedicated to ending violence against children.

After rumours began swirling at the end of last year that he was dating fellow Bach alumni Megan Marx, Bill confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that they were just good friends.

But in that same interview, he admitted he was totally down for another round in Fiji.

“I’m not going to bag out the show but I would say I’m not the bad guy I was portrayed as,” he said. “For sure I would love to do the show again.”

However, it doesn’t look like Bill will be sipping cocktails by the pool this year. From what we can see, he’s been focusing on his Instagram career instead.

Feature image: Instagram/@davey_lloyd @alexandranation @bill.michael.goldsmith