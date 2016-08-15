A Bachelor contestant has hinted at this season's winner... again.

MAN THE DECK. RAISE THE SAILS. POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD.

It’s happened again and we’re fuming.

Bachelor contestant Nikki Gogan has made an interview mix-up that has once again left us with a potentially spoiled season.

The 28-year-old made some unusual remarks in a group interview with NW magazine and the 10 girls who remain in the Bachelor mansion.

Gogan mixed up her tenses to imply she was still seeing Bachelor Richie Strahan.

”I wouldn’t say I’m falling in love yet but I think there’s definitely potential there and I’m excited to see what happens next,” she said.

Love The Bachelor so much you’ve gotta chat about it? Us too. (Post continues after podcast link.)

The real estate agent went on to talk about the trust she and Strahan share.

“I don’t second guess anything he says to me,” she said.

“Everything he says to me I believe and trust and he hasn’t given me any reason to question what he’s said so far.”

The unusual remarks come only weeks after a previous interview with Access All Areas where Gogan once again misused her tense.

“When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately,” she said.

“And that’s something that continues… continued, continued."

Gogan has gained a great deal of support since the show debuted, from fans and past contestants alike.

Former Bachelorette contestant Sasha Mielczarek made the "given away the winner" call last week in his column for RendezView.

Mielczarek passed judgment after Network 10 aired the episode where Gogan wins the baby challenge.

"I’ve seen this type of scene before, sorry (Bachelor producers) Warner Bros. but you’ve just given away the winner," he wrote.

Watch: Our favourite part of last week's episode. (Post continues after video.)

The former contestant went on to congratulate Nikki for the assumed win.

However, the season is far from over, folks.

Gogan could simply be the red herring thrown out to distract us from the true winner.

Who do you think will win this year's season?

Featured image: Screengrab/Channel 10