What you need to know about The Bachelor 2021 contestants (and where to follow them on Instagram).

Get your roses ready because it's that time of the year again.

After sitting through another season of MAFS and binge watching the delightful trash fire that is Too Hot To Handle, The Bachelor (and Osher) is back to take over our lives again.

And this is exactly what we need to get through lockdown.

This season will see a fresh crop of 23 contestants vie for the heart of 31-year-old Sydney Pilot Jimmy Nicholson (who you would have seen in those very cheesy ads).

Before the show officially kicks off on July 21, here's your full rundown of this year's contestants (and most importantly) where to follow them on Instagram.

Annabelle, 28, NSW

First up we have Annabelle, who's a 28-year-old medical equipment installer.

She describes herself as outgoing and honest, and she loves a juicy bit of gossip (same).

Ash, 34, QLD

Ash is a 34-year-old dance teacher, who's returned home after living abroad.

According to her bio, she's an energetic social butterfly so she should be fun to watch at the cocktail parties.

Ashleigh 28, VIC

Next up we have Ashleigh, not be confused with Ash from before.

The 28-year-old is a speech pathologist from Victoria describes herself as the "bubbliest, most enthusiastic freckle", which just sounds super lovely.

Belinda, 29, QLD

Belinda refers to herself as "Cyclone Belinda" because she "leaves a trail of drama and destruction wherever she goes". So... we're thinking she's going to be one to watch.

The 29-year-old criminal lawyer is looking for her fairytale ending and someone who shares her love of fast cars and NRL.

Brooke, 27, VIC

Brooke is a 27-year-old occupational therapist who has two chocolate brown Spoodles (that's a cocker spaniel crossed with and a poodle, and yes it's worth the google).

Her friends say she has magnetic energy and is addicted to being active.

Carlie, 33, VIC

Carlie is a 33-year-old corporate lawyer who is worried she may never meet her equal.

She's generous and known for seeing the good in people but thinks she can sometimes be too trusting.

Chanel, 34, NSW

Chanel is a 34-year-old flight manager, so could be a good match for our pilot, Jimmy.

She's never been in love and is ready for her happily ever after.

Elena, 33, NSW

Personal trainer Elena is brutally honest, loud, energetic and believes she's a catch.

The 33-year-old is ready to find 'the one' and is done with falling for guys for their looks.

Hannah, 26, NSW

Hannah is a 26-year-old registered nurse (a good sign considering a certain nurse did well last year).

She's always up for a laugh, loves adventure and is looking for someone who is family orientated and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

Holly, 27, NSW

Holly is a market manager who describes herself as a Caramello Koala – "gooey on the inside". Love it.

The 27-year-old is looking for someone who has a sense of humour and strong traditional core values.

Jacinta, 29, VIC

Jacinta is a fun, down-to-earth tomboy who works as an executive recruiter.

The 29-year-old is looking for a partner so she can stop third wheeling with her younger sister and her husband.

Jay, 31, NSW

31-year-old Jay has lived quite the life.

She's the former Miss India - Wellington, used to play professional netball for Fiji and now works as a qualified nutritionist.

Laura, 28, SA

According to her bio, Laura is an animal lover and 'vegetarian eco warrior'.

The 28-year-old works as a speech pathologist and finds arrogance and ignorance a turn off in a partner.

Lauren, 29, SA

Also from South Australia, is 29-year-old Lauren who has been unlucky in love.

Lauren works as an office administrator and can sometimes come off abrasive but is 'very loyal'.

Lily, 23, VIC

23-year-old Lily is the youngest contestant in the batch.

Lily is a crane operator with a big personality and genuinely wants to find love on the show.

Madison, 24, VIC

Next up is 24-year-old marketing coordinator, Madison, who hasn't been in a relationship before.

She's passionate about musical theatre, baking and the Marie Kondo folding effect.

Rebekah, 27, NSW

Rebekah is a quirky and energetic youth support worker.

She loves a gossip and admits that secrets aren’t safe with her, so she could be also be another fun one to watch.

Sierah, 28, VIC

Sierah describes herself as a human Ferrero Rocher "hard on the outside, soft on the inside and a bit nutty". And we're loving these chocolate analogies.

The 28-year-old sees herself as an alpha female and isn't willing to settle for a partner.

Stephanie, 27, WA

Stephanie is outgoing, sarcastic and loves gaming. Her friends label her "every guys dream girl".

The 27-year-old works as a business development manager and aspires to find a love like her parents.

Stevie, 29, QLD

Stevie is a 29-year-old hair stylist from Queensland.

She's creative, ambitious and her Nan describes her as a 'vibrant sexy chicken', which might just be the best thing we've ever heard.

Tahnee, 27, VIC

Tahnee loves travel and works as a corporate travel manager... which makes a lot of sense.

She's confident and apparently really good at reading people.

Tamlyn, 25, NSW

Tamlyn is originally from South Africa and doesn’t take life too seriously.

The 25-year-old is fun, has no filter and works as a customer service officer.

Tatum, 26, QLD

Last but not least, we have 26-year-old company director Tatum.

According to her bio, she's a loud, wild child who's not shy when it comes to making the first move.

The Bachelor premieres on Wednesday, 21 July at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

