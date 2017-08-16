At just 7-months-old, Almeera is already dependant on an oxygen mask to breathe, and could be facing a future in which she would be dependant on strangers’ blood.

The little girl was rushed to hospital in Indonesia last Wednesday, extremely feverish, in respiratory distress and with her fontanelles (the soft parts of he skull) bulging.

According to a GoFundMe page started in aid of her parents, tests confirmed she was suffering pneumonia with sepsis, and doctors are currently working to determine whether she has Beta Thalassemia, a blood disorder in which the body makes defective haemoglobin. This could mean she will rely on blood transfusions for life.

She's already undergone one transfusion, and stopped breathing at least three times in a single night.

Her father Daniel, who is originally from Perth, is using GoFundMe to seek help paying for the treatment that is keeping his little girl alive. His insurance won't cover her bills, and he and his wife Sonia could be facing more - depending on Almeera's condition, she may need a medivac back to Australia to seek further medical assistance.

More than $23,000 has so far been raised in under 24 hours. If you'd like to help, please donate here.

All left over funds will be donated to the Princess Margaret Hospital for Children in Perth.