Personalised paintings, toys and all the books: 11 mums share what their baby nurseries look like.

When preparing for your baby to arrive, one of the most exciting parts can be decorating their nursery.

But if you're welcoming your first child, it might be a little overwhelming as you probably don't know where to start.

So we decided to find you some inspiration.

This week, 11 mums shared photos of their nurseries and gave us a sneak peek inside the oasis they have created for their little one. And they're all gorgeous.

But before we share the photos and you start decorating, let's recap the safe sleeping guidelines. According to The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, parents need to ensure that:

Where possible, all cots should remain flat.

Blankets should be firmly tucked in to the sides of the cot and to the height of the chest of the baby.

There should be no toys, pillows or bumpers in the cot.

So remember that photos which include toys, billows or bumpers in the cot are purely for styling purposes only. For more guidance on the safest sleep and rest practices for your little one, have a read of the ACECQA guidelines.

Stephanie

Image: Supplied.

"We love antique furniture and combined this look with a Woodlands theme. I love admiring the room when feeding my son in our comfy rocking chair every day."

Cassandra

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Bek

Image: Supplied.

"We ordered this custom artwork from Beth Thomas Designs in Adelaide. We ordered it way before our little one was born in April, little did we know it would be so relevant to everything that is happening this year!"

Christine

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

"My favourite thing about our nursery is this beautiful poem our friends gifted us for our rainbow baby."

Katie

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Kirsty

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Kylie

Image: Supplied.

"The bookshelf in front of the window is my favourite. It was built by grandpa as part of his high school woodworks class, and refurbished by grandpa to match baby’s room."

Hayley

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Erin

Image: Supplied.

"Pre baby being born."

Image: Supplied.

"Baby three and a half months old, big cot moved to our room all hell has broken loose in here."

Carly

Image: Supplied.

"My fave aspect of this is that it’s literally the only place I can put the cots where my twins can’t f**k with the power points, light switches, curtains, wardrobe doors, heater, bedroom door, book shelf or toy basket. Sadly they can still f**k with each other though."

Georgia

Image: Supplied.

Image: Supplied.

Which nursery is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Supplied.