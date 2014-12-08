News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Baby boy in a critical condition after being hit by a forklift.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nine-month-old boy is in a critical condition with suspected head injuries after being hit by a forklift at an automotive factory in Geelong, Victoria.

It is believed the baby crawled onto the factory floor in the suburb of Moolap about 6:30pm when he was injured.

The boy was flown to the Royal Children’s Hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Work Cover is investigating.

Police refused to say who was driving the forklift at the time of the accident.

This post was originally published on the ABC and is republished with full permission. 

Tags: current-affairs , kids

Related Stories

Recommended