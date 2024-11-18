Baby on the way? These are the 7 cult items worth buying on sale.

Preparing for a new baby can feel like a whirlwind. Between sorting out health insurance, scheduling doctor's appointments and washing those adorable tiny newborn clothes, it's a lot to manage.

But let's be honest, there's one part that's actually fun — the shopping. If you're anything like me, you'll probably find yourself pushing a fully stocked trolley through the aisles of Baby Bunting on the very same day you see those two pink lines.

Baby Bunting is every new parent's go-to destination for all things baby, offering everything from delightful "wants" — like a cozy woollen blanket for your summer baby that perfectly matches the nursery decor — to essential "needs" such as prams, car seats and bottles.

Whether you're a first-time parent or a seasoned pro, Baby Bunting's Cyber Month sale is the perfect opportunity to grab amazing deals on essential items, including up to $300 off selected car seats and up to $150 off selected prams.

So, here's a roundup of some cult favourites that are definitely worth adding to your cart.

The Maxi Cosi Vita Smart car seat is a game-changer for parents seeking uncompromised safety. Its Air Protect feature is specifically designed to shield children from side-impact collisions, focusing on the most vulnerable area: their fragile head.

It's also compact and comfortable for growing kids with a unique self-wicking fabric that keeps your baby cool, no matter the weather.

The bonus? It's super easy to install and put your baby in — a win for those bleary-eyed mornings when you're trying to wrangle your little one into the car.

The Uppababy Vista V2 is the stroller that every parent — myself included — dreams about. It's not just sleek and stylish; it's also super functional.

You can easily switch it from a single to a double stroller, which is perfect for when your family starts to grow and the spacious storage basket is a lifesaver for those shopping trips (trust me, you'll always end up buying more than you planned).

I've had the Love to Dream Swaddle Up for both of my babies, and I swear by it. The Original 1 TOG is perfect for year-round use and is suitable from day one (it was in my hospital bag when I gave birth!), making it a must-have for new parents.

The unique arms up design helps babies sleep more soundly by keeping their arms in a natural, upward position, preventing those sudden startle reflexes that can disrupt sleep.

Plus, it promotes self-soothing by allowing babies to bring their hands to their mouth, which is a huge win for both them and you.

I've tried my fair share of baby bags over the years, but none of them ever seemed quite right — some were too bulky, others too cramped. So when I came across the Jengo Changing Backpack I knew I had finally found "the one".

It's stylish and functional with lots of internal pockets to keep all your baby essentials and personal items organised when you head out of the house.

The backpack design, with comfortable shoulder straps, lets you keep your hands free and the wipe-clean changing mat is perfect for on-the-go nappy changes.

Bottles, formula, mixed-feeding, sterilisers, bottle warmers — these were all in my too-hard basket when I was a first-time mum. But feeding your baby doesn't have to be complicated.

The Tommee Tippee Essential Starter Kit includes everything you need to get started, from brushes and tongs to a steriliser.

And designed with the baby's needs in mind, the kit features easy-to-hold bottles and teats that mimic breastfeeding. A must-have for parents looking for convenience and quality.

A good baby monitor ensures your little one sleeps safely, giving you much-needed peace of mind — especially once they start rolling. The Owlet Baby Monitor and Smart Sock offers the most complete picture of your baby's wellbeing.

You can track your baby's heart rate, oxygen levels and sleep patterns, all while streaming the live HD video right to your phone.

It's like having a personal sleep coach at your fingertips, saving you from having to download (and pay for) all those other sleep trackers out there.

A play gym is not only a fantastic way to boost your baby's development, but it also acts as a much-needed extra set of hands, keeping your little one entertained and engaged while you sip on a well-deserved cuppa.

The Gymini play gym is a versatile two-in-one activity mat designed to nurture seven key developmental areas, from motor skills to sensory and cognitive growth.

And with multiple play modes — lying down, tummy time or sitting up — it provides endless opportunities for exploration and learning as your baby grows and discovers the world around them.

