Erna took her son Luka to the park. She could never have predicted what would happen to him.

On a warm Tuesday afternoon in Brisbane, new mums Erna Burgic and Zara Mazza took their babies to Hanlon Park, in the city's south.

As the women sat talking at the Stones Corner Park, an unknown man casually walked up behind them.

Then, without warning, the man poured a Thermos of boiling hot coffee over Erna's baby, Luka, covering his face and body, then fled.

"This was a callous, random attack on my friend's baby," says Zara. "(Luka) does not deserve this pain and suffering."

Baby Luka has undergone three surgeries so far to treat severe burns, caused by the vicious attack.

"Luka has been incredibly resilient," his mother, Erna, said in an update on Monday, via a GoFundMe page, established by Zara.

"He's up and about, walking and causing chaos. He's such a strong little boy and we are so proud of him."

Image: Instagram.

Zara set up the GoFundMe page to help Erna pay for ongoing medical bills and household costs, "to help ease the pressure off of my friend and her family, while they take the time to be home and help their beautiful boy heal".

"Luka is currently in hospital and is suspected to stay for a while, whilst he is treated for severe burns," Zara said.

"He has a long recovery ahead of him which will include further doctors, specialists, hospital appointments."

Erna said she had been blown away by all the support, both with donations and those reaching out with words of encouragement.

"This GoFundMe will be able to support Luka with all of his ongoing care needs which is truly a weight lifted off our shoulders," she said.

"Not only that, it will also support myself, my family and Zara's ongoing mental health needs. Given the nature of the event, this will be an extremely long journey ahead for us all."

Despite capturing the offender on CCTV, which has been released by police, the man is yet to be located.

Image: Queensland Police.

Police described the man as between 30 and 40 years old, of a proportionate build, with tanned skin. He was wearing a black hat, glasses, a shirt and shorts.

"This horrific event should have never happened," said Erna.

"Hopefully one day justice will be served."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $116,000. You can donate here.

Feature image: GoFundMe.