Erna took her son Luka to the park. She could never have predicted what would happen to him.

On a warm Tuesday afternoon in Brisbane, new mums Erna Burgic and Zara Mazza took their babies to Hanlon Park, in the city's south.

As the women sat talking at the Stones Corner Park, an unknown man casually walked up behind them.

Then, without warning, the man poured a Thermos of boiling hot coffee over Erna's baby, Luka, covering his face and body, then fled.

"This was a callous, random attack on my friend's baby," says Zara. "(Luka) does not deserve this pain and suffering."

Baby Luka has undergone three surgeries so far to treat severe burns, caused by the vicious attack.

"Luka has been incredibly resilient," his mother, Erna, said in an update on Monday, via a GoFundMe page, established by Zara.

"He's up and about, walking and causing chaos. He's such a strong little boy and we are so proud of him."

Image: Instagram.