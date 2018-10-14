After receiving an anonymous note, police made a harrowing discovery at a funeral home.

An anonymously written letter has led inspectors to find badly decomposed remains of 11 infants hidden in a ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home, police say.

Inspectors with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs found the remains on Friday at the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home, just hours after receiving the letter telling them where the bodies were located, Detroit police officer Brian Bowser said.

The funeral home has been closed since April, when state inspectors suspended its licence following the discovery of bodies covered with what appeared to be mould.

The remains of the infants, some of them apparently stillborn, were in a false ceiling between the first and second floors, Brower said.

Authorities do not know how long the remains had been stored there and have not determined who might have left the bodies there.

“Obviously, it was either an employee or someone who had knowledge” of the funeral home and the building, Bowser said.

He also noted that the remains “were kind of hidden away.”