News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

After receiving an anonymous note, police made a harrowing discovery at a funeral home.

ADVERTISEMENT

An anonymously written letter has led inspectors to find badly decomposed remains of 11 infants hidden in a ceiling of a former Detroit funeral home, police say.

Inspectors with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs found the remains on Friday at the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home, just hours after receiving the letter telling them where the bodies were located, Detroit police officer Brian Bowser said.

The funeral home has been closed since April, when state inspectors suspended its licence following the discovery of bodies covered with what appeared to be mould.

The remains of the infants, some of them apparently stillborn, were in a false ceiling between the first and second floors, Brower said.

Authorities do not know how long the remains had been stored there and have not determined who might have left the bodies there.

“Obviously, it was either an employee or someone who had knowledge” of the funeral home and the building, Bowser said.

He also noted that the remains “were kind of hidden away.”

Tags: news-3 , true-crime

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT