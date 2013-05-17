Not familiar with the facepalm? You will be by the end of this post...

By ROSIE WATERLAND

You know that moment when you’re walking down the street, someone is coming towards you, and you both go to move out of each other’s way but you both go in the same direction?

You both move to the left and laugh. You both move to the right and laugh. You both stay right to let the other one move to the left. Then you both do a strange half move trying to predict which way the other will go.

In the end, someone usually takes control of the situation and makes a slow, deliberate movement around the other person to make sure they know that is what’s happening. Finally, you’re free. And the whole thing only took 5 seconds. I’m not sure if this bizarre street dance has an official name, but I think we can all agree the moment is one thing: AWKWARD.

And that’s only one of the many awkward facepalm situations that can momentarily make you feel like you are just a little bit bad at life. I’m an expert at said situations (meaning, I constantly seem to embarrass myself on a daily basis) so feel I have a bit of authority in implementing a ratings sysem. Take a look:

1. When you go in for a cheek kiss and the other person only goes for a handshake. Equally as mortifying is when you go for a handshake, they don’t notice and you’re left hanging out in the cold.

Awkward rating: 4 out of 5

2. When for some reason you just can’t work out why a door won’t push open. Then someone comes and pulls it for you. This always happens when there’s a build up of people behind you.

Awkward rating: 2 out of 5 (but depends on the amount of people watching).

3. When you pretend to understand a joke and laugh – then someone says they didn’t get it and asks you what it meant. Shit. Also awkward: When you use a word you’re not completely sure about and someone asks you what it means. Uh oh.

Awkward rating: 4 out of 5

4. When someone says your name incorrectly, you don’t correct them straight away and they go on calling you the wrong thing for weeks until someone else corrects them. In front of you.

Awkward rating: 5 out of 5

5. When you ask someone to repeat something three times and you still don’t catch it, so you try to move your head in a non-descript nod/shake hybrid, hoping that will cover all your bases. It doesn’t.