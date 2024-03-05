The trans-seasonal staples the Mamamia team shopped this month.

As we bid farewell to summer, it's time to look into trans-seasonal pieces that work for this time of the year.

Because it's not exactly warm enough to walk out in shorts and a tee, but it's not so cold that a coat and thermals are necessary.

So, I turned to the Mamamia team for some fashion inspo because this is by far the most stylish office I've ever worked in, so I knew they'd have some great recommendations.

From classic staples to comfortable co-ords, the ladies at Mamamia told me exactly what they shopped for in the lead up to autumn, and thanks to them, I now have a shopping list that's about a kilometre long to share with you.

So, let's take a look at what they bought.

"I'm addicted to this DISSH set! It's so comfy and not to mention, bump-friendly for third-trimester style." - Olivia Simons, Head of Client Partnerships.

"TikTok made me do it. I bought them in the colour, Jazz Pop. They're the perfect shade of blue, plus the fit and length are just right." - Megan Stormer, Senior Partner Strategy Manager.

"I recently bought this satin midi skirt because it's such a wardrobe staple. I love this one because it can sit low-rise (if you want it to!) and is the perfect length — just lets the shoes peep out. I've worn it to death already." - Charlie Begg, Morning Editor.

"I recently bought these relaxed wide-leg jeans from Cotton On in the indigo colour and I have been living in them. The loose style means they're super comfy but the dark colour with exposed seams gives them a more elevated look so you can easily dress them up too." - Hayley Laverack, Talent Lead.

"I know this is a huge splurge, but the Ralph Lauren bear jumper has been on my wishlist for a while now, so I dove in and bought it. It makes a statement without looking too over-the-top, and I don't care if it makes me look like a child, because I love it! It's so versatile too. I can pair it with tailored trousers to dress it up or jeans if I want to feel a bit more casual." - Basmah Qazi, Senior Lifestyle Writer.

"I recently bought this cotton robe from a little store down on the NSW south coast but it's also available online. The print is SO fun and I love wearing it when getting ready for work or a night out — it makes me feel a little glam!" - Emma Wilde, Sales Manager.

Aere Oversized Blazer, $150 Image: Supplied "I always throw on a classic blazer when I have no idea what to wear to work because it makes me look put together (when I'm usually feeling like a total mess). I bought this linen one from The Iconic a few months ago and I wear it so much I've just ordered it again in the black. It's comfortable and perfect to throw on with jeans as the weather gets colder." - Stacey Hicks, Deputy Editor. TWOOBS The OG+, $169. Image: TWOOBS. "I've been wearing my Twoobs EVERYWHERE. They come in a variety of delicious celebrity-inspired colours (I got the Rouge Paul), is an Aussie Lady Startup, and they're made from 100 per cent recycled plastics. I also got the “Thingys” (ruffles that you can slide onto either of the straps to make them more fancy). They go with everything. I love them." - Pip Lamb, Media Sales Manager. Cotton On Bella Boat Neck Mini Dress, $34.99. Image: Cotton On. "I bought this dress because I love the boat neck detail and I always find that super flattering on the neckline. You can never go wrong with a simple black dress and it's perfect for layering under jackets as the autumn chill hits." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer. Uniqlo Washable Knit Ribbed Pants, $39.90; Washable Knit Ribbed Cardigan, $49.90. "Every year, whenever autumn rolls around, I always buy myself a lounge set from UNIQLO. They're affordable, comfy and I always feel put together when wearing them. Plus, the quality is incredible — I've thrown mine in the wash so many times and they still come out soft as ever!" - Basmah Qazi, Senior Content Producer. Rubi Large Hoop Earring, $24.99. Image: Rubi. "I'm really into mixed metals at the moment and find Cotton On is really across trends whilst also being affordable. I grabbed these when I last popped in — which I do far too often." - Charlie Begg, Morning Editor. Hildas Sweetheart Short Robe, $129. Image: Hildas. "I was kindly gifted this robe by Curvy Sam and I've fallen in love with it. It's a lovely thick, breathable fabric. Large pockets. Internal tie. Snug fit. All details that show the product was made by a woman. I think it is so special when brands cater to larger bodies — Hildas makes designs that cater up to a size AU34 body. It's amazing and a reminder you can own beautiful things at any size!" - Shannen Findlay, Content Producer. Bored George Milla, $179. Image: Supplied.

"I got sent these sunglasses and I feel very ‘cool girl vibes’ when wearing them. Also love that they’re polarised with 100 per cent UVA protection, that’s a huge deal for me." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

"I’ve had so much fun stacking lately with my jewellery. Along with my staple childhood gold bangle, I’ve been pairing it with two new favourites from Arms of Eve, one is a ceramic bracelet, the other is this crushed gold cuff." - Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

