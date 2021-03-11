From trenches to smock dresses: 10 things our lifestyle team is buying right now.

Friends, it's time for a wardrobe change.

Summer is officially over (sniff) and we're mentally and physically preparing for the cooler months ahead - which means we're going to need to do some shopping (sorry in advance to our debit cards).

Watch: How to style one scarf, three ways. Post continues below.

This year, we're all about purchasing clothes that will last. We're talking about staple pieces that will work this year and hopefully the next - cause we're not about to be buying a whole new wardrobe come 2022.

Our lifestyle team have quite the wish list this season, but we've pulled together the highlights to give you some inspo, too. From straight-leg jeans to smock dresses, here are nine things the Mamamia lifestyle squad are eyeing off right now.

"I've been wanting a trench coat for almost a year now but thanks to COVID-19 cancelling fashion last winter, it's only now that I'm really on the hunt for one. Enter: this Marks & Spencer trench. The main reason I've got my eye on this one is because it's completely waterproof. Seriously. Former Mamamia lifestyle writer Amy Clark wrote a whole piece about it and basically sold it to me.

"While I love it in the standard beige, I'm kind of obsessed with this new sage colour; it's more or less neutral but something different to what everyone else has." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I have this Dissh tiered smock dress in my basket and I'm about to proceed to checkout. It's slightly more on the expensive side, but I think this is the silhouette of the season and given we're moving into winter, I need a do-it-all dress I can throw on, pop my hair in a bun and head out the door. I'm committed - let's go!" - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

Image: The Iconic.

"Not hating the fact that COVID basically rendered heels pretty much useless. This winter I'm all about the loafer. I'd love to be able to pull off the chunky Prada style, but I am going for a bit of a more streamlined silhouette to suit my style. I've saved up to splurge on a Chanel pair I'll wear to death and have forever, but I also love this more affordable option." - Leigh Campbell, Executive Editor.

"I posted about whether I should get these straight-leg jeans on Instagram, and my friends and followers were here for them! As a shorter girl, I've always been wary of longer jeans - but I really like the shoe-grazing length of these. The rips also add a cool twist, but they're not TOO grungy. I'll style them with a blazer and heels for work, and laid-back shirts and tees for weekends." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

"I really like this dress from Petal & Pup! I love the mossy green colour. It goes nicely against my complexion. I also like how it's a little more fitted around the waist. I'm really vibing this length at the moment, too - I find these kinds of styles so versatile and easy to wear." - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

Image: Uniqlo.

"I've been following the fabulous Australian fashion blogger FiFi Milne for some time now, and she mentioned this checked blazer a little while back and it's been on my wish list ever since. I love the masculine boxy fit and the warm brown colour for winter. Plus, I've been raving about Uniqlo for years now so I know it'll be great quality." - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

(Swipe through these photos to see FiFi in similar jackets.)

Image: Zara.

"I'm really outing myself as an ugly shoe fan here, and I don't expect everyone to understand - but I am so into these trekking sandals wrapped in bandanas!? They make NO sense and I WON'T be trekking in them and I LOVE them. Zara always delivers on the weird flats I'm craving." - Tamara Davis, Lifestyle Editor.

"One thing that I'm very grateful for is the introduction of loungewear. Thanks to COVID-19, I can wear my chic trackpants outside the house. I'm getting my hands on these pants (and probably the top, too) as I know I'm going to live in them come autumn and winter. While they are on the pricier side, I like to think of them as an investment. I'd chuck them on with a crisp white shirt for work but also wear them at home on the couch. To me, that's money well spent!" - Charlotte Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

"I love this piece, also from Dissh. I'm all about that checkered kind of pattern right now, and that tiered style. Also a big fan of the thicker straps. Definitely on my list!" - Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer.

I'm very into jumpsuits and onesies with a utilitarian feel, they're so easy to chuck on and look pulled together. This one has shorts so it's not winter-proof, but it also comes in a long leg zip-up version I'm considering. I'd style it with a leather jacket and sneakers.

Which pieces will you be buying for the seasons ahead? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature image: Instagram/@paigecarmichael @_tamaradavis_