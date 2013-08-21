It's the hate letter to beat all hate letters. So we've rewritten it.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

A seriously heinous letter has been doing the rounds on social media and various news sites today.

It’s possibly the hate letter to beat all hate letters, directed at a 13-year-old Canadian boy named Max, and his family. Max has autism, and has been staying at his grandmother’s house over the summer, playing in her backyard, which is the safest place for him to be.

But Hate Letter Writer doesn’t like Max playing outside. Hate Letter Writer – who, worryingly, is a MOTHER, with CHILDREN OF HER OWN – wants Max to stay inside so that she doesn’t have to hear the noises that he makes. In fact, she’d like Max and his family to move to “a trailer in the woods or something” so that her day is no longer disturbed by a “special needs kid”.

Here at MM, we’ve made the decision to not republish the letter in full (although you can read it here if you really want to. We suggest you do not.) But what we would like to do is REWRITE parts of the letter for Hate Letter Writer. Because they obviously never got taught the whole, “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” rule….

To the lady living at this address:

You have a kid that is mentally handicapped and you consciously decided that it would be a good idea to live in a close proximity neighbourhood like this???? You selfishly put your kid outside everyday and let him be nothing but a nuisance and a problem to everyone else with that noise polluting whaling he constantly makes!!!

Hey there. I’m a mother who lives nearby (although it’s hard to NOT live nearby in a close proximity neighbourhood such as this!). I just wanted to contact you and let you know that I’ve noticed your child Max outside everyday, playing in the sun. So I am dropping you a quick line to to introduce myself, and let you know I have kids around the same age and that I’d love to get them together to play more often.



That noise he makes when he is outside is DREADFUL!!!!!!!!!!!! It scares the hell out of my normal children!!!!!

My own children have not previously had a lot of contact with children who have special needs. But they’ve loved getting to know Max; his beautiful personality and his wonderful smile. It’s a great lesson for them to learn that just because someone might be slightly different to you, doesn’t mean you can’t be good mates.

