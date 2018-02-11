Australia's Next Top Model: This is where all the familiar faces from the show are now.

For over a decade Australians have been tuning in to see who will be crowned Australia’s Next Top Model.

The winners have gone on to be household names – becoming the faces of some of the biggest brands in the world and gracing the covers of some of the biggest magazines in Australia.

But some of the runners-up and, erm, losers have also gone on to do some pretty weird and wonderful things.

Here’s what some of your favourite ANTM alum are up to now:

Simone Holtznagel

Season: Third place, season 7.

Since her time on Australia’s Next Top Model Simone has become the face of Guess. Yes, Guess, the huge international label which works with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kate Upton.

She’s also worked with Bras N Things and Playboy.

Most recently she entered the jungle as a contestant on this year’s season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… and, yep, she’s already eaten some cockroaches.

Duckie Thot

Season: Runner up, cycle 8.

Duckie has enjoyed a huge amount of success since coming runner-up in the eighth cycle of the reality TV show.

She moved to New York and was cast by Kanye West in his Yeezy runway show.

Duckie’s also appeared in Paper Magazine and appeared on the catwalk for Jeremy Scott and Helmut Lang.

Most recently she’s been the face of Rihanna’s line of cosmetics called Fenty.

Taylah Roberts

Season: Cycle 8.

You may remember Taylah from a lil’ incident where she was caught physically attacking another competitor.

The ANTM contestant was captured on film with her hands around Ashley Pogmore’s throat while screaming, “I’m gonna f—ing strangle you”.

Of course, that unexpected outburst didn’t go down well with the judges and Taylah was booted off the show.

After leaving the next top model house, Taylah began dating former cycle 5 contestant, Lola Van Vorst. The couple have since broken up.

Brooke Hogan

Season: 11th place, cycle 8.

While Brooke didn’t make it all the way on ANTM, she’s now a bit of an Instagram influencer.

She has over 740K followers and she works with brands like Lorna Jane, Brighton Landrover and Diamond Exchange

Cassi Van Den Dungen

Season: Runner up, cycle 5.

Just the day after Cassie’s cycle of ANTM finished up, she was offered modelling contracts by Elite Model Management in New York and Priscilla’s Model Management.

Then 16-year-old Cassie decided to turn down the contracts so she could stay in her hometown of Sunbury, Victoria, with her boyfriend, Brad Saul.

Since then Cassie became the face of Portmans and went on to work with brands like Alice McCall, Camilla & Marc and Myer.

In 2014, Cassie was surrounded by controversy over her thin frame. Alex Perry told the media he had “recoiled” when he saw images of her on the runway.

Cassie is still with the boyfriend she stayed in Sunbury for and they couple welcomed a son named Drake in 2011.