Australia's Next Top Model goes Lord of the Flies. Oh my.

The current season of Australia’s Next Top Model has been rocked by a violent scandal, after a playful paint fight escalated into Lord of the Flies territory very quickly.

In an art project gone very, very wrong, Taylah Roberts, 18, physically attacked fellow contestant Ashley Pogmore, also 18, after she got paint on her shirt. Initially both were laughing as Taylah wrapped her hands around Ashley’s neck, but it didn’t take long for both girls to end up in tears.

Taylah was subsequently disqualified from the show after the incident, with producers obviously deeming her behaviour out of line and inappropriate.

But the episode in which the altercation takes place doesn’t actually air until this evening though, so how has the incident come to be a national news story?

Because Australia’s Next Top Model are publicising it.

A lot.

Back in May during filming of the show, there was talk on social media and reports in the news of ‘a scandal’ on this season’s ANTM. Apparently a bully had been disqualified by producers because of a physical incident.

It could have just ended there, but last night, A Current Affair aired footage of the fight, and interviewed both girls, as well as ANTM judge Charlotte Dawson.

Both girls were obviously upset about the incident. Taylah regretted her outburst and Ashley was upset that her friend had been kicked off the show.

“Obviosuly violence isn’t right,” Ashley said. “And I’m not sitting here defending what she done, but I’m defending who she is as a person… She’s going to be a fantastic model, and I don’t want her career to be jeopardised over something that’s just a complete misunderstanding.”