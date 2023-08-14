A Sydney father organised a group trip for his son's birthday. Now four of them are missing.

Peter Foote had put together exciting plans for his son Elliot's 30th birthday: a trip to Indonesia, full of surfing, hiking, sun and sand, with almost a dozen friends.

But on Monday, a search party was launched for Elliot, his partner Steph Weisse and two other friends, Will Teagle and Jordan Short.

"Elliot is turning 30 in September and for his 30th birthday I sent him and his mates there on surfing trip," father Peter told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Elliot attended Scots College in Sydney and lived in Bronte before moving to Mullumbimby to live with Steph.

"There are a few Scots boys there, mates just from the beach in Bronte, and he's recently moved to Mullumbimby, so there are some mates from there as well," Peter said.

The four were part of a group in a wooden speedboat travelling to Pinang Island, a private island which on its website offers guests a "castaway lifestyle".

The group, which travelled in two separate boats, had intended to rent out bungalows on the island for 10 days.

The boats left Nias island, located around 150 kilometres from Indonesia's Sumatra island, on Sunday afternoon and experienced bad weather with very heavy rain during the trip.

Ten of them decided to stay and shelter on Sarang Alu island, while the others continued the trip, Nias Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement on Monday.

The resort on Pinang Island later reported to the agency that the boat with 10 passengers had safely arrived, but the boat that had left earlier had not been seen.

Peter said they were holding out hope the group, which also included three Indonesian crew, would be found.

"They have life jackets on board, they had food and water and there is shelter on the boat. It has a roof," he the SMH.

"Apparently the waves weren't that problematic. It was just the visibility in the storm. We're all hoping they've either run out of fuel or they got lost and missed the island or more likely there may be an engine failure on the boat, which unfortunately doesn't have any GPS."

The friends in the boat that did reach Pinang were "all beside themselves at the island", he said.

At least two rescue boats, a medical boat and a plane chartered by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were searching for them.

The department was also providing consular assistance to the four families, a spokeswoman told AAP.

A day earlier, Elliot had posted images from the trip on Instagram, saying it was "good being back in Indo after so many years. Sharing waves with mates and the queen", with 'the queen' being a reference to Weisse.

"Starting the trip off with hiking in the North Sumatran jungle and seeing Orangutans was an amazing experience and something that I look forward to doing again for a longer time and going deeper," he said.

On Monday night, the families of the missing Australians issued a statement saying they were holding out hope they will be found.

"Our hearts are aching at the thought that Elliot, Steph, Will and Jordan are missing at sea. We continue to pray and hold out hope they will be found," it said.

"We'd like to thank the Indonesian authorities and the Australian government for their ongoing assistance while search and rescue efforts continue."

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and an extremely popular holiday destination for Australia. Because of the landscape, ferries and boats are a common form of transportation.

In July, an overloaded passenger boat capsised off Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing 15 people.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people. In one of the country's worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. Only 20 people survived.

