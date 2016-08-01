An Australian woman has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Bali.

Bernadette Marie O’Connor, 53, was struck by the vehicle at 1:00am on Sunday.

Police said she received numerous injuries including some to her head, legs and arms, and that she died on the way to hospital.

She was struck outside the front of the hotel where she was staying in Nusa Dua.

The driver was a 23-year-old Indonesian man.

More to come.

