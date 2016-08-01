News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Australian woman dies in Bali after being hit by motorbike.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian woman has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Bali.

Bernadette Marie O’Connor, 53, was struck by the vehicle at 1:00am on Sunday.

Police said she received numerous injuries including some to her head, legs and arms, and that she died on the way to hospital.

She was struck outside the front of the hotel where she was staying in Nusa Dua.

The driver was a 23-year-old Indonesian man.

More to come.

This story originally appeared on ABC News. 

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here

Tags: australian-news , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended