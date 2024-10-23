The tribe has spoken: Every all-star contestant returning for Australian Survivor in 2025.

Australian TV is really spoiling us in 2025. Literally, because the cast list of Australian Survivor 2025 was just leaked.

Aussie Survivor fans everywhere rejoiced when Channel 10 recently announced that there would be not just one, but two seasons of Survivor in 2025.

One of the two seasons will be Survivor: Australia v World, which will see the return of some of your favourite contestants from past seasons of the show, while the other will be see regular programming of Aussie Survivor and be themed as Brains v Brawn II. But that's not all.

Watch the trailer for Australian Survivor: All Stars 2020. Article continues after video.

What is the Australian Survivor 2025 theme?

2025 promises a special edition of Australian Survivor which will stand apart from the regular seasons.

This season will feature a global cast and will also feature all past veterans. Survivor: Australia v World is an All-Star themed season that will see returning contestants from all around the world, competing against our favourite Aussie survivors.

While we love to see fresh faces on the screen, there's nothing that makes for better entertainment than seeing old favourites hash it out.

Since the news was announced, the question on everybody's lips has been the same: who will be competing on Survivor: Australia v World in 2025. Luckily for you, we might just have an idea of who we will be seeing.

From a four-time Aussie Survivor veteran to an American contestant who is one of the only people to ever win the show twice, we have all the details on the upcoming cast of Australian Survivor 2025.

Meet the contestants competing on Australian Survivor 2025.

Survivor: Australia v World will be split into Team Australia versus Team World, and we've already got a list of potential cast members thanks to some leaks. With all of them returning for at least their second season, and some having won multiple seasons before, it's bound to be a season to watch.

Shonee Bowtell, Australia.

Image: Channel 10

Shonee Bowtell is a name that will certainly ring a bell if you're familiar with previous seasons of Australian Survivor.

Not only is she returning, but this will be her fourth appearance on the show. She previously appeared in Champions v Contenders in 2018, All Stars in 2020, and Heroes v Villains in 2023.

Coincidentally, when asked about returning to Survivor again, Shonee told Yahoo Lifestyle, "I'll never say never. I think if they do America versus Australia I'll consider it."

Looks like her dream has come true.

George Mladenov, Australia.

Image: Channel 10

Returning for a third time to Australian Survivor, George Mladenov will be reclaiming his "King" title — a name he gave to himself while on the show.

Having participated in two seasons of Australian Survivor, Mladenov was best known for having a knack for strategy and negotiation, something that carried him through the show's run.

Kirby Bentley, Australia.

Image: Channel 10

Kirby Bentley is an Aussie footballer who previously played for the Fremantle and Carlton Football Clubs in the AFLW.

In 2024, Kirby participated in Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, and while she did not win, fans loved her social and strategic skill set when it came to playing the game.

After her elimination, Kirby was determined to approach again, telling Yahoo Lifestyle, "I'm gonna go and watch a few seasons and now that I understand the game I can actually see what people do well, what they don't, and try and incorporate that into my game."

David Genat, Australia.

Image: Channel 10

In 2019, David Genat first appeared on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders II. However, his more notable claim to fame was when he returned in 2020 for Australian Survivor: All Stars and won the entire thing.

With a nickname like 'Golden God', will David be the first person to win twice in the Australian Survivor?

Janine Allis, Australia.

Image: Channel 10

Janine Allis is no stranger to conquering challenges. Not only is she a successful businesswoman who founded Boost Juice, she also appeared on 2019's Champions v Contenders II, where she finished in sixth place.

Janine has also appeared on a number of television programs including Shark Tank Australia and The Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

This time, she will be returning to claim her victory on Survivor: Australia v World.

Luke Toki, Australia.

Image: Instagram/luketoki

Luke Toki was a fan-favourite on both seasons of Australian Survivor that he was on. While he has never won the show, he seems to be getting closer and closer to a victory each time he appears.

In 2017, he finished seventh before going on to claim fourth place during 2019's Champions v Contenders II.

Famously, a Go Fund Me was set up for Toki following his brutal elimination — and fans raised more than the Survivor prize-money of $500,000 for Luke and his family. He had been competing on the show to win the money for his family, including his daughter who has cystic fibrosis.

Sarah Tilleke, Australia.

Image Channel 10

Rounding out Team Australia is Sarah Tilleke, who was certainly a force to be reckoned with during 2017's Australian Survivor.

Smart and ruthless, Sarah distinguished herself as a player who was there to win (and not to make friends).

"I don't care what people think of me or if they think what I am doing is mean. I want them to think what I am doing is clever, I do not care if it is nice or not. I will take it all as a compliment," she told Channel 10.

Parvati Shallow, USA.

Image: CBS via Getty

Parvati Shallow is another long-time veteran returning to, once again, claim her prize. Parvati has competed on Survivor four times already and won in 2008.

During her time on the show she was given the nickname 'Black Widow' because of how strategic and cunning she was in her plans. She has also appeared on a range of other shows including The Traitors 2 and Deal or No Deal Island.

The Aussies better watch out.

Cirie Fields, USA.

Image: CBS

A fan-favourite on the US Survivor, Cirie Fields has appeared on the show a total of four times already. While she has never won, fans have always deemed her to be one of the best players to ever participate in the game.

She has also participated in Season 1 of The Traitors, which she did win.

Tony Vlachos, USA.

Image: CBS

The last member of the USA group is Tony Vlachos, a police officer from New Jersey.

And Tony is certainly one to watch this upcoming season, given he is one of the only people to have won Survivor twice in the show's history.

During his time on Survivor, Tony was known for his humour along with his manipulative tactics when it came to avoiding being voted out.

Rob Bentele, South Africa.

Image: Instagram/rob_bentele_survivor

Rob Bentele was the winner of Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets in 2019.

Rob was known for his ability to forge social connection and create networks, which he used to his advantage throughout the show. Having previously been a bodybuilder and an MMA fighter, Rob also possessed amazing physical prowess which allowed him to excel in physical challenges.

Lisa Stanger, New Zealand.

Image: TVNZ 2

The winner of Survivor New Zealand: Thailand in 2018 will also be joining Survivor: Australia v World.

Lisa Stanger fought her way to victory by playing an aggressive game through the show's entirety and is the first woman to have won Survivor New Zealand.

Kassandre Bastarache, Quebec.

Image: Channel 10

Coming so close to victory, Kassandre Bastarache was the runner-up on Survivor Quebec in 2024. Now, she is back to claim victory on the Australian version.

Kassandre is known for her charming demeanour and has always been a contender when it comes to physical ability.

Tommi Manninen, Finland.

Image: themanninen

Another runner-up on the list, Tommi Manninen competed on Survivor Finland.

Though we don't know too much about Tommi's personal life, he is frequently sharing cooking and cycling adventures online.

Where is Australian Survivor 2025 filmed?

Having filmed all across Australia, in Fiji, and Vanuatu, in 2025 Survivor: Australia v World has reportedly revisited a favourite location and was filmed in Samoa.

Compared to previous seasons that typically run for over 40 days and feature 24 contestants, this season reportedly only takes place over 14 days, with a total of 16 contestants.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that while this season may have a shorter run, it is going to be the "most thrilling season" yet.

When will Australian Survivor 2025 premiere?

While there is no official release date yet for either season of Australian Survivor 2025, it is estimated that Brains v Brawn II will be released at a similar time to previous seasons of the show, which will be in early January.

When it comes to Survivor: Australia v World, until Channel 10 makes any official announcements, we can assume that we will be seeing this season hit our televisions sometime later in 2025. So strap in, because we've got a way to go.

Where can I watch Australian Survivor 2025?

Both Australian Survivor 2025 seasons will be available to watch on 10Play and Paramount+.

Feature image: Channel 10.