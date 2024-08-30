We can't stop watching these 7 Paralympic athletes' TikTok accounts.

With the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on our screens, the buzz and excitement is real — not just for the incredible athletic performances but also for the behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of these extraordinary athletes.

Because ICYMI, TikTok has become a powerful platform for athletes to share their personal stories, training routines, and everyday moments, connecting with fans in ways never before possible. And we're here for it.

With over 42,000 #Paralympics videos on TikTok and the @paralympics account boasting over 4.4 million followers, it's clear that para-sports have found a dedicated audience on the platform.

As Geoff Quinlan, Executive Lead of Paralympics Australia, notes, "TikTok is a proven and powerful platform for our Para-athletes to share their personal stories and incredible determination with their fans."

Here are seven Australian Paralympians you should be following on TikTok as we count down to Paris 2024:

Vanessa Low (@vanessalow90)

@vanessalow90 Chasing dreams often means making tough choices, and as a mum and athlete, saying goodbye to my boys is undoubtedly the hardest. They’re not just my family; they’re my heart and my cheer squad, integral to every step of this journey. While it’s bittersweet to leave them behind, the excitement of representing our country in the green and gold fuels my spirit. I’m ready to make them proud and show them that every sacrifice is worth it. 💚💛✨ #MumAthlete #TeamGreenAndGold #ChaseYourDreams #FamilyFirst #AthleteLife #ProudMum #GoForGold ♬ Paradise - Bazzi

Long jump gold medalist Vanessa Low is not just defending her title in Paris; she's also using TikTok to break down misconceptions about living with a disability. As a new mother, Low shares insights into balancing motherhood with her athletic career, offering a multi-faceted view of life as a Paralympian.

Alexa Leary (@lexleary)

Swimmer Alexa Leary's journey to her Paralympic debut is a testament to her character. After a devastating cycling accident in 2021, Leary has made an incredible comeback, winning gold and silver at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships. Her account showcases her fun side, participating in TikTok trends alongside friends and family.

Rhiannon Clarke (@rhiannon.clarke_)

@rhiannon.clarke_ Made it to the Paralympic Village 🔥 Home for the next 2 weeks 🏠 ♬ Taste - Sabrina Carpenter

Sprinter Rhiannon Clarke's TikTok offers a glimpse into the life of a student-athlete. Balancing intense training for the 100m and 400m events with her studies, Clarke's content is relatable and fun. Her emotional reaction to a hometown mural honouring her achievements has resonated with over 112,000 viewers.

Jarryd Clifford (@jarydclifford)

Three-time Paralympic medallist Jarryd Clifford first captured hearts in Rio 2016 as a 17-year-old newcomer. Now, the 1500m and 5000m runner is using TikTok to document his journey towards adding to his impressive medal tally in Paris.

Col Pearse (@col_pearse)

Paraswimmer Col Pearse is on a mission to upgrade his Tokyo bronze to gold in Paris. His TikTok videos offer an intimate look at his training regimen, showcasing the experience of training with a prosthetic leg. Pearse's content embodies his powerful mantra: "determination knows no limits."

Grant 'Scooter' Patterson (@grantscooterpatterson)

Affectionately known as "Scooter" due to his non-motorised scooter, Grant Patterson brings humour and heart to the Paralympic TikTok scene. As he prepares for his third Paralympics, Patterson self-deprecatingly refers to himself as the 'dinosaur' of the team. It's safe to say his infectious personality shines through in his content.

Angus Hincksman (@angushincksman)

At just 19, distance runner Angus Hincksman represents the next generation of Paralympic stars. His TikTok feed features stunning training footage from the Swiss Alps, interspersed with mastering viral dance trends, offering a perfect blend of athletic dedication and fun.

Of course, you can also go follow @ausparalympics and use the social media tags #Paris2024 and #Paralympics to engage in content across the games.

You're welcome!

Featured image: TikTok/rhiannon.clarke_/vanessalow90