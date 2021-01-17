“This is insane.” What you need to know about the Australian Open COVID quarantine controversy.

Three weeks out from the start of The Australian Open, three positive coronavirus tests have caused chaos for organisers and players, many of whom now have to isolate before competing in the grand slam.

At least 47 tennis players have been deemed close contacts, after passengers on two chartered flights tested positive for COVID-19, and are now confined to their hotel rooms for the next 14 days.

Among those affected include two-time champion Victoria Azarenka, three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber and 2019 US Open victor Bianca Andreescu.

Here's what we know so far, and how players are reacting.

Who from the Australian Open has tested positive to COVID-19?

On Friday morning, Australian Open officials confirmed an aircrew member and a non-playing participant tested positive following their arrival from Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The situation quickly escalated, with Tennis Australia (TA) on Saturday evening sharing another positive COVID test returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Abu Dhabi.

Sylvain Bruneau, the coach of Andreescu, later announced on social media that he was the person to test positive despite following "all Covid protocols and guidelines while in the Middle East".

The positive cases mean 47 players will be in isolation for 14 days, with the Victorian Government confirming close contacts "will not be able to leave quarantine to attend training".

"Players are being supported to access equipment for their hotel rooms to help them maintain their fitness during this time."

Former world number one Andy Murray also tested positive to the virus, just days before he was due to arrive in Melbourne, and is now isolating at his home in the UK.

Players were originally given an exemption to leave their quarantine hotel to train for up to five hours a day.

Players' reactions.

Several players have shared their frustration and criticised the organisers over their decision to quarantine all players on the COVID-affected flights.

Many have also noted that they were originally told you would only be considered a close contact if a person in your 'section' tested positive.

"Weeks and weeks of practice and hard work going to waste for one person positive to COVID in a 3/4 empty plane. Sorry but this is insane," France's Alize Cornet, who is not among the affected players, said in a since-deleted tweet.

Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens also criticised the decision, and suggested they postpone the grand slam by one week.

Russian player Yulia Putintseva, who was one of the impacted charter flights and is now in quarantine, also said she was never told that she would be in mandated-quarantine if one person on their flight had coronavirus.

Player Sorana Cirstea added to the chorus of criticism, saying she would have not come if she'd known this was a possibility. Cirstea added that she won't be able to compete at her peak performance if she cannot train for two weeks.

Two months ago, when pushing for relaxed border restrictions in Australia and a special player bubble, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told AAP that players simply would not agree to a fortnight in isolation without being able to train. But evidently, this has since changed.

The Australian Open begins on Monday, February 8.

Feature image: Getty.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



