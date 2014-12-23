The top baby names for 2014.

The Australian list is finally here.

We’ve heard about the UK top baby names for 2014.

We’ve heard about the US top baby names for 2014.

And now finally, an Australian list is here.

The name data from South Australia’s Births Deaths and Marriages reported by Adelaide Now gives us a peek into what names are the most popular for Australian baby boys and girls.

When it comes to the Top 5, Australia said goodbye to their love for Ava and Ruby on the girl front, and goodbye to Noah and Ethan on the boy list.

And we’ve had a few gaining traction. For boys, James hasn’t been in the top 5 since 2008, but has is just hanging in there at number 5.

Besides the top 5, South Australia also records every single name given to babies. And new parents are jumping on unique name more than ever. Back in 1970 only 1 in 50 boys and 1 in 25 girls had a unique name. But this year, 1 in 14 boys and 1 in 11 girls have a name never heard or recorded before.

Go the creative names new parents.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see the top 5 boy and girl’s names. And for more baby names, check out the list below the gallery.

