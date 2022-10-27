$800m flood buyback scheme, and everything women are talking about today.

Live updates
$800m home buyback scheme for flood-hit Lismore.
Thousands of residents devastated by the catastrophic flooding in the NSW Northern Rivers will soon be able to have their homes on the floodplain bought back or repaired as part of a new $800 million program.
Extreme flooding of the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean in February and March killed 13 people and destroyed 4000 homes.
A $800 million Northern Rivers Resilient Homes Fund, co-funded by the NSW and federal governments, will offer up to 2000 flood-impacted residents the opportunity to raise, repair or retrofit their house to make it more flood resilient.
For homes in the most dangerous areas of the Northern Rivers, the governments will offer to buy the home and land from the owner.
"We know that disasters are expected to become more frequent, and more severe due to climate change," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"This repeated, relentless flooding can be emotionally and financially draining and we want communities to know we will be there to support them now, and as they recover.
"That's why we're working with the NSW government to develop practical solutions to protect lives and livelihoods."
Funding will be open to residents impacted by February and March floods in the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed local government areas.
The state government will also spend $100 million on buying new land in flood safe locations for new developments in partnership with the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation.
- With AAP
Juror who caused Lehrmann trial to be aborted won't be fined.
The judge presiding over the Bruce Lehrmann rape trial has made it clear that the juror accused of misconduct that saw them discharged after five days of deliberation, will not face any consequences.
In the ACT, juror misconduct can face a $1600 fine but Chief Justice Lucy McCallum stated that the juror in this instance would not be facing punishment for bringing a research paper into the deliberation room that wasn’t included in the evidence given during the trial.
During the trial she gave at least 17 warnings against them conducting their own research on the case. In her reasons for dismissing the jury, she revealed the misconduct was "inadvertently discovered" by court officers on Wednesday afternoon.
During a routine tidy of the deliberation room, one of the sheriffs accidentally pumped one of the juror's clear document folders onto the floor.
"It is beyond question that the conduct of a juror is such to abort the trial," she said.
The court has set a date for a retrial in 2023 but it is not clear if it will go ahead at this stage.
- With AAP
Prince Harry's memoir to come out January.
Prince Harry's memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming out on January 10.
The book will be called Spare and is being billed by Penguin Random House, as an account told with "raw, unflinching honesty" and filled with "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
In a statement released on Thursday, Penguin Random House wrote, "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.
"For Harry, this is his story at last."
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be using proceeds from Spare to donate to British charities.
- With AAP
