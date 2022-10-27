$800m flood buyback scheme, and everything women are talking about today.

By Gemma Bath

Thousands of residents devastated by the catastrophic flooding in the NSW Northern Rivers will soon be able to have their homes on the floodplain bought back or repaired as part of a new $800 million program.

Extreme flooding of the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean in February and March killed 13 people and destroyed 4000 homes.

A $800 million Northern Rivers Resilient Homes Fund, co-funded by the NSW and federal governments, will offer up to 2000 flood-impacted residents the opportunity to raise, repair or retrofit their house to make it more flood resilient.

For homes in the most dangerous areas of the Northern Rivers, the governments will offer to buy the home and land from the owner.

"We know that disasters are expected to become more frequent, and more severe due to climate change," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"This repeated, relentless flooding can be emotionally and financially draining and we want communities to know we will be there to support them now, and as they recover.

"That's why we're working with the NSW government to develop practical solutions to protect lives and livelihoods."

Funding will be open to residents impacted by February and March floods in the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed local government areas.

The state government will also spend $100 million on buying new land in flood safe locations for new developments in partnership with the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation.

