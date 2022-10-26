By Gemma Bath

Jurors will head into day six of deliberations today in the trial against Bruce Lehrmann who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House, as the judge releases details of previous decisions in the case.

Bruce Lehrmann, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, tried to have the case delayed or halted back in April after his lawyers cited former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s parliamentary apology to the victims of sexual abuse in parliament house.

Morrison apologised directly to Ms Higgins who was sitting in the public gallery, for the "terrible things" that had happened in parliament.

"The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare," he said.

The defence argued that the case was unique because Ms Higgins "walks into court with an aura about her" and that the problem this created was incurable.

Chief Justice McCallum dismissed the application and said Ms Higgins' credibility had also been the subject of public comment which was unfortunate.

After telling the court that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, the jurors are again trying to come to an agreement today with the judge urging them to try and work towards a decision.

- With AAP