Morrison apology cited by Lehrmann defence.
Jurors will head into day six of deliberations today in the trial against Bruce Lehrmann who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in Parliament House, as the judge releases details of previous decisions in the case.
Bruce Lehrmann, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent, tried to have the case delayed or halted back in April after his lawyers cited former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s parliamentary apology to the victims of sexual abuse in parliament house.
Morrison apologised directly to Ms Higgins who was sitting in the public gallery, for the "terrible things" that had happened in parliament.
"The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare," he said.
Scott Morrison was accused of jeopardising an accused rapist's right to a fair trial with an "egregious" speech, during which he apologised to the alleged victim for "terrible things" that had occurred in Parliament House | @blake_foden https://t.co/qCA1hKoGlX— Canberra Times (@canberratimes) October 26, 2022
The defence argued that the case was unique because Ms Higgins "walks into court with an aura about her" and that the problem this created was incurable.
Chief Justice McCallum dismissed the application and said Ms Higgins' credibility had also been the subject of public comment which was unfortunate.
After telling the court that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, the jurors are again trying to come to an agreement today with the judge urging them to try and work towards a decision.
- With AAP
Diamonds debutante wins match-winning goal after week from hell.
Enduring some of the toughest weeks of her life, Diamonds debutante Donnell Wallam has scored the match-winning goal against England in an incredible performance.
Wallam showed her skills and athleticism to nail a lay-up goal with just seven seconds remaining in the Newcastle match to secure a 55-54 victory in game one of the three Test netball series.
After relentless scrutiny regarding her role in the withdrawal of a $15 million sponsorship deal from mining magnate Gina Rinehart, all eyes were on Wallam when called upon by Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich midway through the final quarter.
You could not have written that!! Donnell Wallam just wins them the game!! With her trade mark lay up!! 👀— Pamela Cookey (@PamelaCookey) October 26, 2022
One goal the difference!
Jeez sport can be cruel but also produce monumental moments!#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/O3OcmnkZNU
The 28-year-old is the third Indigenous player to don the green and gold and the first in 22 years.
Former Diamonds skipper Sharni Norder, who was also a critic of the sponsorship deal, lauded Wallam's resilience.
"I don't know anyone who would have the strength of character to go through something so tumultuous and have the courage to step up and represent her country on the world stage and smash it. Donnell Wallam is my hero," Norder tweeted.
An emotional Wallam, a Noongar woman from Western Australia, said the "outside noise" over the last few weeks had taken a toll.
"I was relieved to finally get my chance on court - it's been some of the toughest few weeks of my life," Wallam told Kayo Sports.
"To finally get out there and just play in this dress was just really special and it makes the last couple of weeks feel like a blur.
"I just hope that I'm now a role model to the young girls and boys coming through."
- With AAP
READ: The Diamonds took a stand to support a teammate. Now Gina Rinehart has ripped up their $15m sponsorship.
OPINION: Why won’t Gina Rinehart condemn her father’s racist words?
Taylor Swift video edited to remove 'fat' reference after backlash.
Taylor Swift's music video for 'Midnights' lead single Anti-Hero has been edited to remove a scene that shows her stepping on a bathroom scale that read "fat."
In an Instagram post promoting the music video Swift said the visual treatment was reflective of her own “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time."
She has talked about struggling with an eating disorder in the past, something she elaborates on in detail in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana.
But the scene has received backlash online for being “anti-fat,” because of the indication that being fat is a negative thing.
As reported by Variety, the music video on Apple Music no longer shows the scale, instead, Swift’s anti-hero clone just looks at her with a face of disappointment.
Inside the world of true crime real estate.
Missing disgraced financier Melissa Caddick's multi-million dollar mansion is up for sale.
There are hundreds of former crime scenes across Australia that are now owned by those not associated with the incident, so what is is like to live in a property with that kind of past?
Today, we speak to the real estate agent who sold the Snowtown bank vault and find out what it takes to own some of the country's darkest history.
Feature image: Brendon Thorne/Getty/Taylor Swift.