Jury deliberates Bruce Lehrmann verdict, and everything women are talking about today.

Jury deliberates Bruce Lehrmann verdict.
Jury deliberations will continue this morning in the trial for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins after detailed instructions from the chief justice overseeing the case.
A jury of eight women and four men will decide a verdict in the criminal trial of Bruce Lehrmann, charged with sexual intercourse without consent.
He has pleaded not guilty and has faced an almost three-week long trial in the ACT Supreme Court.
Ms Higgins alleges Lehrmann raped her inside a ministerial office in Parliament House after the pair went out drinking with colleagues.
Lehrmann denies any sexual interaction took place.
The jury in the high-profile rape case of former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann, has this afternoon retired to consider a verdict. @LaurenTomasi #9News pic.twitter.com/1SV8VFxIBr— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) October 19, 2022
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum provided detailed instructions to the jury before they began their deliberations on Wednesday afternoon.
She reminded jurors that Lehrmann was presumed innocent unless or until his guilt is proven by the prosecution beyond a reasonable doubt.
She told the jury it must act impartially, without emotion or prejudice and give a true verdict according to the evidence presented in the courtroom in the past three weeks.
"You are not answerable to popular opinion ... whichever way you may think it sways," she said.
"Your verdict, whether it be guilty or not guilty, must be unanimous."
The chief justice summed up the prosecution and defence cases and said it was up to the jury to decide which evidence they did and did not accept.
But she warned them not to invoke any stereotypes they may hold about an event or situation they have not experienced personally, saying there was "no template" for life.
"Be careful about speculation and pre-conception ... be careful not to make assumptions about how a person may behave in circumstances you have not experienced," she said.
Lehrmann exercised his right to silence and did not enter the witness box during the trial. The jury was instead played his police interview.
The jurors will continue deliberations until they can reach a unanimous verdict.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
- With AAP
Two more deaths confirmed in NSW/Victorian flooding disaster.
The body of a missing man has been found in floodwaters as rain continues to exacerbate the disaster in NSW.
The 63-year-old man was reported missing from a property at Hillston in central west NSW on Tuesday last week. He was found at Wallanthery on Wednesday morning, 35 kilometres northeast from where he was last seen.
A man has also been found dead in floodwater at Nathalia, north-west of Shepparton in Victoria.
Victoria's flood crisis has torn through the northern region of Shepparton, with almost 10,000 homes in the area feared to be damaged. pic.twitter.com/5RgKuurYBI— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) October 19, 2022
The alarm was raised when the 65-year-old man failed to return home, with a relative locating his body. He is the second man to loose his life in Victoria in the floods.
It comes ahead of widespread storms and more rain forecast.
A low pressure system moving into eastern Australia on Wednesday renewed flood threats, the Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore said.
"We have major flood warnings for many rivers across NSW and Victoria," Mr Narramore said.
"It's these areas that we are concerned (about) later in the week and into the weekend as additional rainfall is likely to lead to renewed river rises."
There will be no reprieve from rain and storms before the weekend.
"On Friday it's almost a rinse and repeat, where we see another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government is working closely with state leaders and local councils.
- With AAP
Meghan Markle opens up about Queen Elizabeth's death.
In a her first interview since the end of the official royal mourning period, Meghan Markle has spoken to Variety, telling the publication dealing with the Queen's death was a "complicated time."
"What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband'," she reflected.
Inside Variety’s cover story with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:— Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022
Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/b1ucIdU1eg
Responding to recent backlash, most notably from an interview she did with The Cut, Markle said she'd had "some time to reflect on it," and could "survive it."
"The [The Cut] story was intended to support Archetypes and focus on our projects.
"Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that's how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don't ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward."
Some other tidbits to come from the the interview; she confirmed she will not be returning to acting, she shares an office her husband, and she hinted that her children (as grandchildren of the King) will have certain expectations placed upon them - but she's hopeful they will be able to carve her own path.
Ever felt like you're faking? Why we get imposter syndrome.
Some get it worse then others, some find it impossible to ever shake, but ask anyone you work with and they'll probably tell you at some stage in their lives they've felt the effects of imposter syndrome.
So why is it, even when we are fully qualified to do a job or perform a task, we feel like at any moment someone will call us out as fakes?
Today we look at imposter syndrome, why we get it, how we handle it and what we can do to get over it.
