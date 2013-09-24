Tuesday's news in less than 2 minutes.

UPDATE:
The former Queensland Premier Anna Bligh has given an exclusive interview with Women’s Weekly, in which she bares her bald head and talks about her battle with cancer.
The 53-year-old spoke to Channel 9 about her decision to appear in the magazine, and said she thought it was important to highlight for women that if they felt a lump they should call a doctor and do something about it. She also wanted to show what her fight with cancer had really been like.
Back in June, the former Premier announced that she had been diagnosed with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. The diagnosis had been confirmed after a tumour was removed from a lymph node in her neck only a week earlier.
1. The Australian who was killed in a Kenyan shopping mall terrorist attack has been named. Tasmanian Ross Langdon, died alongside his partner Elif Yavuz in the horrific attack. The couple were expecting their first child in two weeks.
Thirty-three-year-old Langdon was an architect, who had designed an AIDS hospital in Kenya on a pro bono basis, and had further helped to develop evo-villages in the area. Ms Yavuz was a malaria specialist working with the Gates Foundation. Kenyan security forces are still fighting the terrorists inside the shopping centre.
2. Gold Coast Suns’ captain Gary Ablett Jr has been named as the AFL’s best and fairest player, having been awarded the Brownlow Medal at a ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown Casino last night.
