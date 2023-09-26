Meet the fierce cast of the Australian Gladiators 2024 reboot.

Australian Gladiators are locked and loaded with the spectacular cast finally revealed.

The iconic '90s series is being revived by Channel 10 and will premiere in 2024. In the role of hosts will be retired NRL player Beau Ryan and netball legend Liz Ellis.

And we finally know who our Gladiators will be this season, an assembly of physical beasts to duke it out against the season's Contenders.

Check out the new cast of Gladiators:

The new series is based on the original reality TV program, which aired on Channel 7 in 1995. The series had a short-lived revival in 2008, but let's hope that Channel 10's reboot sticks.

The premise of the show is Australia's fiercest athletes, known as the Gladiators, battling against one-time-only Contenders in games such as Hang Tough, Duel, The Wall, Power Ball, Pyramid and The Eliminator.

So what are waiting for? It's time to meet the Gladiators...

Jett Kenny

Jett Kenny is an influencer, ironman and media personality. He is the son of ironman Grant Kenny and champion swimmer Lisa Curry, and grew up competing in professional surf lifesaving competitions before becoming a model.

He's already had a few brushes with reality TV, appearing on Australian Ninja Warrior, Dancing with the Stars, and SAS Australia.

Sandor Earl

Sandor Earl is a performance director at Air Locker Training and a former NRL player from Melbourne. He has previously represented the Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, and the New Zealand Māori teams.

Sandor is known as a bit of a bad boy of the sport after being banned for four years for a doping violation in 2013.

Jaymi Morris

Jaymi is a powerlifting champion and hair stylist from New South Wales. Jaymi is known for her bold red hair and outrageous costumes which light up her Instagram grid.

Kwame Duah

Kwame Duah is a world champion bodybuilder, fitness coach and TikToker with almost 5 million followers. Hailing from Adelaide, Kwame has previously competed on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Harriet Roberts

Harriet Roberts is a gymnastic coach and athlete from New Zealand and currently living on the Sunshine Coast.

Blessings Chilufya

Blessings Chilufya is an F45 training coach and influencer.

Chanique Greyling

Chanique Greyling is a stunt actor who has appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, Home and Away and NCIS.

Damien Rider

Damien Rider is a life coach, author, men's health worker, and athlete from Adelaide. He has previously given TED talks about his life as an endurance athlete.

Katelin van Zyl

Katelin van Zyl is a CrossFit athlete and former professional hockey player. After playing with the Hockeyroos in her younger years, Katelin turned her attention to Crossfit, qualifying for the world CrossFit Games.

Khan Porter

Khan Porter is a Crossfit athlete, mental health advocate and podcaster.

Alethea Boon

Alethea Boon is former elite gymnast and current weightlifter with an impressive resume.

Boon represented New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 and 2002 in artistic gymnastics. In 2018, she represented the country for weightlifting. That's called range!

Tatyanna Dumas

Tatyanna Dumas is a YouTuber, athlete and actor who has competed twice on Australian Ninja Warrior.

