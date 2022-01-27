'Shopping centres barely cater to women past a size 14. We're fed up.'

Plus-size women are fed up with having limited options at mainstream shopping centres. How do I know this? Because I’m a plus-size woman and I’m sick of struggling to find stylish clothes that also fit me.

Every time I go to a shopping centre and come back empty-handed, all I can think is it shouldn’t be this hard.

Last week, the conversation I’ve been having in my head for years about shopping went viral. It was like it flew out of my head and ended up on the internet.

Mamamia road tests fashion crimes: Festival chaps. Post continues below.

Plus-size model and influencer Imogen Ivy put shared a post on Instagram about how grim the shopping situation is for curvier women in Australia, and she got a huge response.

The post read: “Wakey wakey Australia. About time you step up... If you are size 14 in Australia there is a slim chance you can walk into any store and buy clothes, let alone clothes you want. Size 16+ even smaller chance. Size 18+ don’t even bother. It’s about time this horrendous fat-phobia stops.”

It got instant traction online with many plus-size women commenting and discussing how difficult they found it to shop in store in Australia.

It was a conversation that felt long overdue, and yes - while some brands are slowly beginning to extend their size range, in my opinion not enough are making this choice.

The reality is that most brands in Australia still stop at a size 14 or 16, and that leaves a lot of women with money to burn out in the cold - literally, we can’t find coats in our size!

When I spoke to Imogen about what prompted the post, she didn’t bother mincing her words, explaining: “I am an Australian curve model in London and almost daily I am asked by bookers, agents and brands, “What’s the plus/curve/fat representation like in Australia?” I am always quickly reminded there is minimal representation or exposure in comparison to the UK, US and Europe.”

“I grew up as a bigger girl in Australia not being able to buy clothes that fit me by Australian brands. It’s so damaging, for young minds especially, to not feel included when shopping with friends if they are over a size 14, for example.”

Similarly, when I reached out to Australian curve model Simone Vicious, she said this: “I’d rather grate my fists and shove them in Dettol than actively shop at my local shopping centre for new clothes. I know that sounds dramatic, but what’s the point when I know that I’m just going to be so disappointed and go into a vicious cycle of self depravation?”

If I’m being honest, I now avoid physical shopping at these centres because of the self hatred it tends to ignite.

Not being able to find your size or find something that fits and makes you feel good isn’t exactly a recipe for positive body image.

It just always makes me feel bad about myself.

So instead, I’ve found my safe place online.

While it’s been great to discover so many great size inclusive Australian small businesses like Edgeley, Made590 and Frida Las Vegas, it doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t be nice to be able to just pop into a shopping centre and grab a fabulous new top for an impromptu night out with the girls.

It’s also important to note that it took me a while to find this online community of great shops.

Growing up, my only shopping option was to go the local mall and the experience usually left me in tears.

I grew up believing I was never going to get to be stylish and fabulous or wear the trends my friends got to embrace simply because I could hardly ever find my size.

Now I’m in my 20s, I feel I’ve really hit a stride with my style and confidence and that’s because I have finally found fashion options that make me feel good - but none of these options are available at my local shopping centre.

Ultimately, I think the reason Imogen’s post went viral is because it hit a nerve.

It reminded everyone that the Australian fashion industry just isn’t catering to a whole group of women.

I do think as a society we are really beginning to understand that women come in all shapes and sizes and they are all beautiful. But it feels like the Australian fashion scene still hasn’t got the message, despite the fact that plus-size women aren’t being quiet about demanding more from them.

I don’t know why change hasn’t come faster and why more brands have failed to understand this market and aren’t catering for curvy women.

What I do know is that plus-size women deserve better.

Feature Image: Getty / Instagram/@imogenfkingivy