Childcare in Australia needs to change. Here’s how.

Early learning inspirations

As a father of two teenage daughters and as the former Premier of South Australia and Minster for Early Childhood Development, Jay was inspired by two early childhood experts, Fraser Mustard and Carla Rinaldi of Reggio Children.

“Fraser was a Canadian neuroscientist and Carla an early childhood visionary. They both understood that a child was a citizen with the right to learn from the very earliest years.

“My connection and friendship with them lead me to volunteer for a number of early childhood charities before taking on the role of CEO at Thrive by Five; a cause I am incredibly passionate about.”

The Reggio Emilia approach is a child-centred philosophy named after the place it began in Italy after World War II.

“When deciding how to rebuild their communities, many of the local villagers in the area of Reggio Emilia decided to put schools and early learning at the heart of their growth,” Jay says.

“The child was at the centre and the importance of their core relationships and learning environment was key. This child-centric approach still resonates and is clearly supported by neuroscience and current research; kids need powerful connections and engaging play in order to thrive.”

Building relationships and consistency

While all children need a strong bond with their parent or primary care giver, this key relationship can be supported and enhanced by high quality early learning and connections with educators.

“I know this from experience with my own girls and I remember if one particular educator was absent at her childcare centre, it made dropping off my daughter very difficult. There were tears,” Jay says.

Where high quality early learning is vital for brain development and confidence, Jay explains that a low quality childcare centre can have a negative impact.