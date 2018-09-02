News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

The touching ways all your favourite Aussie celebrities are spending Father's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another year, another well-deserved day of fatherly celebration.

Whether you’ve planned a slow morning of breakfast in bed and pyjamas, booked a fancy restaurant for dinner, or you’re spending the day out and about in the great outdoors as per dad’s orders, we hope the day is as great as dads are.

For your interest and convenience, we’ve collated some of your favourite Aussie celebrities below, including what they’re up to on this fine Sunday, because curiosity will always get the best of us.

Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake.

Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Belinda Irons.

Rebecca Gibney.

Rove McManus and Tasma Walton.

Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski.

Brendan and Alex Fevola.

Sophie Cachia and Jaryd Cachia.

Jarrad Duggan-Tierney and Michael Duggan-Tierney.

Nadia Bartel and Jimmy Bartel.

Kyly Clarke and Michael Clarke.

Chris Judd and Rebecca Judd.

Bindi Irwin.

Anna Heinrich.

Telv Williams.

Sam Burgess and Phoebe Burgess.

And with that, we wish all these celebrity dads, our regular (but just as special) dads, and dads in any other capacity a wonderful day.

We love and appreciate you all, even if your dad jokes were never funny.

Tags: anna-heinrich , bec-judd , bindi-irwin , fathers-day , hamish-blake , nadia-bartel , zoe-foster-blake

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT