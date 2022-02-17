What women are talking about today, Friday February 18.

By Gemma Bath

It's Friday, and you all deserve a laugh.

My colleague Shannen recently babysat some small humans and she... lost it. Like, lost it.

Parents, enjoy her apologies, snack-giving and escape to the car during hide-and-seek as you prepare for another weekend of relentless parenting: "I just babysat for 8 hours, and now I want to apologise to parents everywhere."

Now back to the news. Here are the five biggest stories to get across this morning:

1. Victim of deadly Sydney shark attack named.

The victim of a deadly shark attack in Sydney's east has been identified as a "keen diver" and regular swimmer.

35-year-old Simon Nellist from Wolli Creek was due to be married soon, after postponing his wedding due to COVID.

News.com.au reports he was a former Royal Air Force serviceman and English expat who fell in love with Australia and a Sydney woman.

He died after being attacked by what witnesses say was a four-and-a-half metre great white shark at Little Bay in the city's east on Wednesday.

Image: 9News.



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet called it a "horrific tragedy" and said the government extended its sympathies to the family of the man.

A local ocean swim race planned for Sunday was cancelled "out of respect for the swimmer and his family".

Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said Primary Industries would work with the other authorities to determine if the shark - or any others - remained in the vicinity. They've installed six SMART drumlines in the area as part of an incident response plan.

OPINION: "Today, a snuff video is playing on every device in the land, dressed up as ‘news’."

2. VIC, NSW, easing COVID restrictions.

Hospitality density limits will be scrapped along with retail and workplace QR check-ins, but indoor mask requirements will remain, as Victoria cautiously eases COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews says Victoria will begin moving "back to normal" over the coming weeks with the state's Omicron outbreak subsiding.

Under new pandemic orders, from 6pm on Friday one person per two square metre density limits in hospitality and entertainment venues will be end, meaning dancefloors can reopen.

From 6pm Friday, 18 February:



✔ Density limits of one person per two square metres at hospitality and entertainment venues will be removed.



✔ Indoor dancefloors can re-open. pic.twitter.com/XeWthM1lLD — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 17, 2022

The state government will meet with industry leaders on Friday to discuss how the public and private sectors will approach a return to the office.

Strict mask mandates and QR check in requirements are also among a swathe of COVID-19 restrictions being eased in NSW over the next week.

Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the changes on Thursday, with the direction for employees to work from home will be scrapped from Friday with the matter left to the employer's discretion.

Singing and dancing will be allowed at all venues on Friday, except music festivals. Singing and dancing can resume at those events on February 25.

The NSW Government is taking a staged and flexible approach to the easing of restrictions as the State continues to take a measured response to managing COVID-19.



More info including details on easing of restriction: https://t.co/MytxY5SNER pic.twitter.com/d4Xy7itBMK — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) February 17, 2022

The two metre density limit for indoor venues will also be scrapped on Friday, and QR check-ins will only be required for nightclubs and music festivals with more than 1000 revellers.

3. Consent education to be mandated in Australian schools.

In case you missed it, Chanel Contos and her Teach Us Consent campaign were successful yesterday in bringing about huge change in the Australian education system.

Education ministers across the nation "unanimously" agreed to implement holistic and age-appropriate consent education in every Australian school.

Chanel sparked the call to action after sharing thousands of students' testimony of sexual assault on social media.

The new curriculum be implemented from 2023, and will include information around gendered stereotypes, coercion and power imbalances.

4. Marise Payne becomes longest serving female senator in Australian history.

Cabinet minister Marise Payne has become the longest-serving female senator in Australian history and the longest continuing serving female member of federal parliament.

Senator Payne first came to parliament in 1997, and has since overseen key portfolios including defence and is currently foreign affairs minister and minister for women.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to the NSW senator's parliamentary service.

Australia's new longest serving female senator, Marise Payne says women from all backgrounds must be encouraged to pursue career aspirations in politics despite the “deeply disturbing” recent revelations about the culture in parliament. READ MORE: https://t.co/YXv4r0KWj8 pic.twitter.com/cK1QKPdViK — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) February 17, 2022

"I think (her tenure) is an enormous encouragement to all women of this country and young girls in this country," he said in parliament.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also congratulated Senator Payne on her achievement and said she had a good relationship with people on both sides of the chamber.

5. Russia plans to invade Ukraine within days.

US President Joe Biden says there is now every indication Russia is planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and is preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused Biden of stoking tension and released a strongly worded letter which accused Washington of ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified "military-technical measures".

President Biden says there's "every indication" that Russia will attack Ukraine "within the next several days"https://t.co/sfOA2HBzmY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 17, 2022

"We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters as he departed the White House.

"My sense is this will happen in the next several days."

And you're up to date!

- With AAP