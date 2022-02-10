What women are talking about today, Friday February 11.

By Gemma Bath

Good morning and welcome to Friday Feb 11!

Woah. What a week in politics we've had. Between the religious discrimination debate, and Grace and Brittany's history-making speeches at the National Press Club, it's been a huge first sitting week for 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks, it's only a matter of time before we get an election date. Scott Morrison has to give us 33 days notice, and the voting day can be no later than May 21. It's going to be a big year!

Ok, enough of that. Let's wrap up the five biggest stories of the morning.

1. Religious discrimination bill shelved as govt breaks election promise.

It was an election promise, but the Morrison government is highly unlikely to get the contentious religious discrimination laws through the Senate before the election with only two sitting days left.

Debate on the package was expected to be held on Thursday after it passed the lower house at 5am. But a motion required to give approval for the bill to be debated so soon after they being introduced for consideration, failed to go through the Senate.

The Prime Minister has been dealt a major blow on the first week back at Parliament for the year as the government shelves the contentious religious discrimination bill. #9Today pic.twitter.com/W3pGRrROZ6 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 10, 2022

It means that for now, the bill is shelved. It's expected to be sent to another inquiry that will investigate the consequences of the amendments decided on.

Five Liberal MPs crossed the floor to vote against the controversial bill, which has been described as discriminatory against trans children.

2. Applause as Vic sex work law reforms pass.

The Victorian parliament has passed laws to decriminalise sex work, joining two other Australian jurisdictions, to the applause of MPs and advocates.

Following hours of debate on Thursday, the upper house voted 24 to 10 in favour of a bill to repeal offences and criminal penalties for consensual sex work between adults.

The opposition voted against the bill.

The Sex Work Decriminalisation Act 2021 will partially abolish street-based sex work offences and associated public health offences, remove a licensing system and regulate the industry through existing agencies.

Today is a HUGE day for sex workers in VIC!! Vixen and @scarletalliance welcome the passage of the Sex Work Decriminalisation Bill 2021, but commit to continue to advocate for further reforms!

Full statement at https://t.co/T2kMnxs8pp and https://t.co/N7nR9BCyxh#springst pic.twitter.com/UmFHDnjZ0k — Vixen Collective (@VixenCollective) February 10, 2022

The proposed reforms also strengthen anti-discrimination protections, making it unlawful to deny sex workers accommodation.

Victoria is the third jurisdiction in the country to decriminalise sex work after New South Wales in 1995 and the Northern Territory in 2019.

3. Third doses to be mandated for aged care.

Australians will need a COVID-19 booster to be considered "up to date" as the federal government moves to mandate third doses for aged care workers.

But it will otherwise be up to states and territories to mandate boosters amid tensions over vaccine requirements for international tourists. (Victoria is already looking to implement third dose mandates).

Under new advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, people aged 16 and older who have received a booster will be considered "up to date" with their vaccines.

Those who got a second dose more than six months ago will be "overdue" under the updated definition to kick in by the end of March.

Boosters are recommended three months after a second vaccine.

Children under the age of 16 not yet eligible for boosters will still be considered up to date with two vaccine doses.

4. Leigh Sales leaving 7:30 after a decade.

Last night, Leigh Sales announced she would step down from her role as host of ABC’s 7:30.

"Anchoring a nightly news show has been a marathon... and it has been a daily sprint," she told viewers. "There's nothing wrong, other than I just feel it being the time to pass on the baton to the next runner in the race."

"I've always approached this job with one goal: to ask frank questions of people in power without fear or favour. I've tried to shut down wafflers, call out bulls**t, hold powerful people to account, expose lies, incompetence and exaggeration. I have truly tried my absolute hardest. It has been the most amazing job."

She said she will continue her post until after the election, but noted that she is looking forward to being home with her sons, aged eight and 10. "They want me home before 8:30pm," she said.

You can see her full statement from the 7.30 Report, right here:

5. Men twice as likely higher paid than women.

Sigh. The gap between what men and women earn has narrowed but persists.

New research shows men are twice as likely to earn more than $120,000 a year than women.

Data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency released on Friday shows women typically earned about $25,000 less than men.

The overall gender pay gap continued its downward trend for the 2020/21 financial year, pegged at 22.8 per cent, meaning that for every $10 a man earned a woman would make about $7.72.

The pay gap includes super, bonuses and additional payments, but excludes salaries for CEOs and heads of business, 81 per cent of whom are men.

Great... still a long way to go ladies! Which is why speeches and moments like what we witnessed on Tuesday matter. You can read my thoughts on Brittany and Grace's speeches here.

And you're up to date!

We'll be back to update you with more of the biggest stories women are talking about throughout the day.

- With AAP.