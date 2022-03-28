news What women are talking about today, Tuesday March 29. mamamia-team March 28, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Tuesday March 29. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Monday March 28. news Australia signs major refugee deal with NZ, and what women are talking about today. news NT cop Zachary Rolfe referred to his job as “cowboy stuff with no rules”, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday March 18. news Former AFL player jailed over family violence, and what women are talking about today. news Lismore locals still homeless, angry and hurting, plus what women are talking about today. news 10 images of what Greater Sydney is experiencing right now, and everything else women are talking about today. news Passport problems for Ukrainians fleeing to Australia, and all the news you need today. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 19. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday August 31. Recommended After Liza Minnelli's famous mother died, a doctor put her on Valium to cope. It sparked an addiction. All the best 2022 Oscars after party outfits in one spot. The Twins recap Married at First Sight: A dramatic final vows storm out. Everything we know about the 6-year-long feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock. "A fierce defender of his family." What Venus and Serena Williams' dad was really like. 'I'm an only child. The comments about being spoilt and lonely irritate me.' Everything Jada Pinkett Smith has said about her struggle with alopecia. That Will Smith moment and a Kim Kardashian joke: Mamamia recaps the 2022 Oscars. A paparazzo has listed all the reasons why it was absolutely fine to stalk Lisa Wilkinson and her solo margarita. "I hope the academy invites me back." Everything you need to know about the Will Smith slap. LEAVE A COMMENT