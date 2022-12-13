What women are talking about today, Wednesday December 14.

Live updates
Cop killers being investigated for links to conspiracy theories.
Queensland police will investigate whether two murdered officers were lured to a rural property by killers with links to extremist online communities.
Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old resident Alan Dare were gunned down in Wieambilla, in the western Darling Downs region, on Monday evening.
Their killers - former school principal Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey - died in a firefight with heavily armed tactical officers later that night.
We are broken and hurting, yet buoyed by your overwhelming support. We simply say, thank you.— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 13, 2022
Thousands have been moved by three lives cruelly taken too soon. We will always remember them. pic.twitter.com/JVaQ52fQhm
Another two constables who were called to the property - 28-year-olds Keeley Brough and Randall Kirk - managed to escape.
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said investigators would look at the killers' possible extremist links after a series of posts under the name of Gareth Train were uncovered on conspiracy theory forums.
The posts include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.
"It's very difficult at the moment for us to reason with what has happened, there are no obvious reasons," Ms Carroll told ABC's 7.30 program on Tuesday night.
"But within the next few days and the next few weeks, I have no doubt that we will come back ... (with) some insight into what we believe took place."
Ms Carroll said every possible motivation for the killings was being looked at, including whether it was a premeditated attack on the officers.
"Some of the stuff that's online from these people, we will investigate what they have been doing not only in recent weeks but in recent years, who they've been interacting with ... their online presence, every aspect of this will be thorough," she said.
- With AAP
Brittany Higgins reaches Commonwealth settlement.
Brittany Higgins has reached a confidential settlement with the Commonwealth after the former political staffer's claims of sexual assault at Parliament House.
Lawyer Noor Blumer, acting for Ms Higgins, issued a brief statement on Tuesday.
"At a mediation held today, the Commonwealth and Ms Higgins settled her claims," Ms Blumer said.
Breaking: Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins has settled a compensation claim with the Commonwealth after launching civil legal action https://t.co/H0NwecqPKv— The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) December 13, 2022
"At the request of Ms Higgins, the parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential."
Earlier in December, Ms Higgins' civil action named three respondents in her action: Senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash as well as the Commonwealth. Senator Reynolds is since believed to have been removed from the claim.
The documents set out Ms Higgins' intention to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence, and victimisation.
At the time, the claim was expected to be worth about $3 million, including $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss approaching $100,000 and general damages of $100,000.
None of those figures were mentioned on Tuesday.
"The parties welcome the fact of the settlement," Ms Blumer said.
Ms Higgins alleges she was raped in 2019 by Bruce Lehrmann inside Senator Reynolds' ministerial office, for whom they both worked as staffers.
Mr Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation. His trial in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed by juror misconduct. Prosecutors decided not to pursue further action.
- With AAP
Candice Warner and daughters 'ambushed' at cricket.
Candice Warner says Cricket Australia's offer of extra security at Test matches is important for the safety of her three daughters and families of all players.
Warner revealed on Monday she was abused by a member of the crowd in Adelaide last week while walking to meet her husband and Australian opener David in the players' area.
The incident prompted her to confront a group of males while she had two of her daughters, aged three and eight, with her.
Candice Warner, the wife of Australian cricketer David, has been offered extra security measures for the upcoming Brisbane test match after she was abused by drunken yobs while walking with her young daughters at Adelaide Oval. #Sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/9eVlHsvBfX— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) December 12, 2022
CA have since contacted her offering extra security at the remaining three Tests of the summer, against South Africa.
Warner has opted not to have physical security surround her, but instead has been given a number to call if any further abuse is directed at her.
"I just said, 'Look it's unnecessary, I don't need an escort. I'm very independent and I can stick up for myself'," she told Triple M Summer Breakfast.
"But it's more about the safety of all the players and their partners and families, and just everyone in general.
"As a mum of three daughters, their safety is paramount."
Warner stressed she was not receiving special treatment and that the abuse had not centred around her husband David.
"I have a phone number I can call, as can everyone else," Warner said.
"It's not just a phone number for me or the Warners.
"This was a personal attack on me. It's got nothing to do with Dave, it's about my past and about me."
- With AAP
Feature image: Instagram/AAP.