What women are talking about today, Monday 12 December.

By Chelsea McLaughlin

Three children were taken to hospital after a firework landed in the crowd of a Christmas Carols event in Sydney's north on Sunday night.

The Christmas celebrations at Allambie Heights Oval in Sydney's Northern Beaches took a scary turn just after 9.30pm, when fireworks turned into the watching crowd.

Video footage from the scene shows screams from the crowd.

A Christmas celebration last night took an awful turn, with a firework accident on Sydney's northern beaches sending two children to hospital. @Gabrielle_Boyle #9News pic.twitter.com/5nWR0N88ib — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 11, 2022

Three children were taken to hospital and six were treated for minor injuries.

An 11-year-old boy ﻿suffered a chest injury after being hit by a rogue firework and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, while an eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital for a wrist injury sustained in crowd chaos. She has since been discharged.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his parents for minor burns and has since been released, news.com.au reported.

It is unclear exactly why the fireworks landed in the crowds, with speculation wind could have pushed the fireworks in the wrong direction.

A crime scene has been established and SafeWork NSW has been notified.