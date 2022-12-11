What women are talking about today, Monday 12 December.

Live updates
Nine injured at Sydney Christmas Carols event.
Three children were taken to hospital after a firework landed in the crowd of a Christmas Carols event in Sydney's north on Sunday night.
The Christmas celebrations at Allambie Heights Oval in Sydney's Northern Beaches took a scary turn just after 9.30pm, when fireworks turned into the watching crowd.
Video footage from the scene shows screams from the crowd.
A Christmas celebration last night took an awful turn, with a firework accident on Sydney's northern beaches sending two children to hospital. @Gabrielle_Boyle #9News pic.twitter.com/5nWR0N88ib— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 11, 2022
Three children were taken to hospital and six were treated for minor injuries.
An 11-year-old boy suffered a chest injury after being hit by a rogue firework and was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, while an eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital for a wrist injury sustained in crowd chaos. She has since been discharged.
A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital by his parents for minor burns and has since been released, news.com.au reported.
It is unclear exactly why the fireworks landed in the crowds, with speculation wind could have pushed the fireworks in the wrong direction.
A crime scene has been established and SafeWork NSW has been notified.
Progress stalls on bridging gender pay gap.
Australian women are earning nearly $26,000 less than their male colleagues as efforts to close the gender pay gap stall.
The latest data released by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency shows the pay gap remains stuck at 22.8 per cent.
This means for the first time, the gap in the 2021/22 financial year was the same as the year before, with women paid $0.77 for every $1 earned by men.
Seven in 10 employers have pay gaps that favour men while women continue to be under-represented in leadership.
The agency's census found men were more likely to hold managerial positions, even in female-dominated sectors such as healthcare and education.
The number of female chief executives rose from 19.4 per cent in the previous year to 22.3 per cent. And by just five per cent since 2014.
About one in five boards do not have any women members.
Women in other senior levels of management earned almost $100,000 less over the same period.
Only two industries have more women in management than their proportion in the workforce, these include the grouping of transport, postal work and warehousing (26 per cent managers) and mining (21 per cent managers).
Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Mary Wooldridge said the stalled progress should encourage employers to take action.
"Lasting change requires employers to make bold, creative choices that send a signal to all employees that gender equality is a core part of their business strategy and a priority for those in leadership and managerial roles," Ms Wooldridge said.
"Leading employers are already putting solutions in place that address challenges like workforce shortages by tailoring factory shifts around school pick-up and drop-off times or promoting flexible hours or part-time work arrangements among managers and executives."
Oprah Winfrey opens up about scary menopause experience.
Oprah Winfrey has opened up about the extreme symptoms she experienced throughout menopause, including heart palpitations so intense she "thought she was going to die".
Winfrey, 68, appeared on Paramount+ series The Checkup With Dr David Agus alongside friend Maria Shriver.
She said she did not experience the more common symptom of hot flushes, but would often lie awake at night terrified about making it to the next day.
I’m so excited that #TheCheckup with Dr. David Agus is now streaming on @paramountplus! Make sure you tune into the episode where @Oprah & I have a candid discussion about the “Big M” and bring the topic of menopause into the light. Get a sneak peek here:https://t.co/SJ7iciZWAL— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 6, 2022
The talk show host was so concerned she went to a doctor, who put a catheter through her artery into her heart before recognizing that the issues were symptoms of menopause.
"I have journals filled with: 'I don’t know if I’ll make it until the morning'," Winfrey recalled. "I thought I was going to die every night."
She added that she felt restless during menopause and couldn't focus enough to read, which led her to end Oprah’s Book Club.
Winfrey said she never had someone in her life to talk about menopause with. She hoped her openness would help destigmatize the experience.
Oprah went on to express her desire to destigmatise the experience of menopause, revealing that her mother never educated her about what to expect.
The fall out from Harry & Meghan's new doco.
The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s much anticipated Netflix documentary have finally dropped and we've learned quite a bit from the royal couple.
But for those around in 1995, who witnessed Harry's mother Princess Diana also spill the beans on 'the firm', we only realised much later just how much she had been manipulated into that interview and the damage it would cause to both her and her family.
Today, we look at whether Harry and Meghan have been ensnared by the same trap, what this will mean for the Sussex’s future and family affairs.
