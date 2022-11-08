Live updates
Latest posts
Toddler dies after being attacked by two dogs in NSW.
A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the NSW central west.
Emergency services were called to a motel on Grenfell Road at Cowra around 10.20am yesterday after reports the toddler had been seriously injured, NSW police said in a statement.
The Daily Telegraph have identified the boy as two-year-old Jyedon Pollard.
According to the publication, the toddler's mother, Kesha Pollard, was living temporarily at the Country Gardens Motel with her three children.
Officers attended the scene but the boy had already been taken to Cowra Hospital.
#BREAKING: A two-year-old boy has died after suffering “serious injuries” as a result of an attack involving two dogs at a motel in regional NSW.https://t.co/oIyOZdFe41— news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 8, 2022
He was flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital, and died yesterday afternoon.
Two dogs have been seized by the local council, with the Daily Mail reporting the dogs involved were Rottweilers.
Police are examining the motel as a crime scene and investigations continue to prepare a report for the coroner.
- With AAP.
WA police launch nation-wide appeal to find missing 5yo boy.
A search is underway for a missing five-year-old boy from Western Australia, who police believe may have been taken interstate.
WA police have launched a national appeal to seek information regarding the whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, with police holding concerns for his safety and welfare.
Avkan is believed to be with a family member, and in recent days, police say he was travelling in a Toyota Fortuner with the registration plate, 1GQI 081.
"Information available to WA Police Force indicates that vehicle has since left WA, however it is not known if Avkan remains in WA or has also travelled interstate, and concerns are held for his safety and welfare," WA police wrote on social media.
Anyone who sees vehicle or who has information regarding Avkan’s whereabouts is asked to call Police on 131 444.
Christchurch massacre gunman appeals conviction and life sentence.
Brenton Tarrant is appealing against his convictions and life sentence for murdering 51 worshippers in the Christchurch mosques terror attacks.
A spokesperson for the New Zealand Court of Appeal confirmed to AAP yesterday that Tarrant has filed an appeal against his convictions and his sentence. She said no date has been set for a hearing and grounds of appeal were not available.
New Zealand's prime minister accused the mosque gunman, whom she has refused to name since the attacks in March 2019, of re-victimising people.
"His is a story that should not be told and his is a name that should not be repeated and I am going to apply the same rule in commenting on his attempt to re-victimise people," Jacinda Ardern told reporters.
"We should give him nothing."
The Australian gunman convicted of killing 51 people, including women and children, across two Christchurch mosques three years ago has filed an appeal against both his convictions and prison sentence of life without parole. pic.twitter.com/UmTcZ9xH6i— 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) November 8, 2022
The Australian man had previously pleaded guilty to planning and carrying out the massacre and, in a legal first for New Zealand, was sentenced to a lifetime in prison without the possibility of parole.
He was also convicted of 40 charges of attempted murder in his attack on the two mosques, using military-style semi-automatic rifles and filming himself with a head-mounted camera.
- With AAP.
Harry Potter voice actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98.
Leslie Phillips, who voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98 after a long illness.
The veteran actor died "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Phillips' wife Zara paid tribute to her husband, who had already survived two strokes in the space of six months, saying, "I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman," The Sun reports.
"He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."
"When we married he cheekily introduced me to the press as royalty, insisting I was the new Zara Phillips and that I was related to the Queen."
We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films. pic.twitter.com/gcqsIT2T3j— Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) November 8, 2022
Phillips, who also found fame with his roles in the British Carry On films, spent eight decades in the spotlight and became well known for his suggestive catchphrases which included "Ding dong", "Well, hello" and "I say!".
Coronation Street actor Tony Maudsley, who worked with Phillips, tweeted: "RIP Leslie Phillips. Working with him was a joy. And yes he did say DING DONG (because I asked him to)."
- With AAP.
The complicated ethics of The Crown and Harry's Netflix deal.
Season 5 of The Crown debuts on Netflix today with those who have been faithfully following the progress of the Windsors through its lens, happy to watch on as some of the royal’s most spectacularly scandalous years are finally recreated on their small screen.
But is the show rewriting history with its fact or fiction plotlines? And what ethical dilemma does one prince have, when he too will be profiting from the very same platform that is screening the tell-all of his family’s past?
Today, we look at the ethics of The Crown and whether it needs to be clearer, that the events we see in those weekly episodes, are skirting dangerously close to truths without having all the facts.
Feature Image: Visit NSW/Warner Bros.