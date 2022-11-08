By Brielle Burns

A two-year-old boy has died after being attacked by dogs in the NSW central west.

Emergency services were called to a motel on Grenfell Road at Cowra around 10.20am yesterday after reports the toddler had been seriously injured, NSW police said in a statement.

The Daily Telegraph have identified the boy as two-year-old Jyedon Pollard.

According to the publication, the toddler's mother, Kesha Pollard, was living temporarily at the Country Gardens Motel with her three children.

Officers attended the scene but the boy had already been taken to Cowra Hospital.

#BREAKING: A two-year-old boy has died after suffering “serious injuries” as a result of an attack involving two dogs at a motel in regional NSW.https://t.co/oIyOZdFe41 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 8, 2022

He was flown to Sydney's Westmead Hospital, and died yesterday afternoon.

Two dogs have been seized by the local council, with the Daily Mail reporting the dogs involved were Rottweilers.

Police are examining the motel as a crime scene and investigations continue to prepare a report for the coroner.

- With AAP.