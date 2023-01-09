What women are talking about today, Monday January 9.

Live updates
Prince Harry 'only cried once' after Princess Diana's death.
Prince Harry says he only cried once after the death of his mother and described the guilt he felt while walking outside Kensington Palace following her death.
In a new preview clip from an interview, which will air on Britain's ITV News today, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following Princess Diana's death in 1997.
"Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died," he tells presenter Tom Bradby in the clip.
"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace."
'There was some guilt I felt walking around the outside of Kensington Palace'— ITV (@ITV) January 8, 2023
Prince Harry goes into unprecedented detail on life in and outside of the Royal Family in an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby
Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on #ITVX at 9pm tonight
Harry describes feeling the mourners' tears on his hands when he shook them.
"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling," he said.
"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."
"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."
Harry's ITV interview will air the same day as his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes in the US, ahead of the official release of his memoir, Spare, which is due to be published tomorrow.
- With AAP.
Man accused of murdering Toyah Cordingley has a "message for Australians".
The man accused of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley on a Queensland beach four years ago has told an Indian court he wants to return to Australia as soon as possible to face trial.
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh swore in a "willingness statement" submitted to a Delhi court magistrate that he wished to formally waive his right to challenge extradition.
Singh's decision avoids a legal battle that could have dragged on for years in India's clogged court system.
Singh, an Australian citizen of Indian origin, told AAP as he was being escorted to the court by police that he had a "message for Australians".
"I want to go back. It is the (Indian) judicial system that has been holding things up," said Singh, who was accompanied by his father and mother at the court hearing.
"I did not kill the woman," he said, adding he wanted to "reveal all the details" to an Australian court.
Toyah Cordingley killing: Rajwinder Singh waives right to challenge extradition from India
Asked why he had fled the country after Cordingley's murder, Singh told AAP, "I will explain all that (later)".
He added cryptically: "There were two killers and two victims."
Singh, who Australian police say is the prime suspect in the killing, said he would explain that claim later as well.
The magistrate now will consider Singh's request to be returned to Australia and give a decision on January 10.
Singh was arrested in December by Delhi police. Authorities had been searching for four years for Singh, who boarded a flight to India hours after police discovered Cordingley's body half-buried in sand dunes.
- With AAP.
Australian fitness entrepreneur gives birth to son, Jax.
Aussie personal trainer, influencer and entrepreneur Kayla Itsines has given birth to son Jax, with her fiance Jae Woodroffe.
Itsines posted on Instagram last night, "Words absolutely cannot describe this feeling. We are SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW.
"We went into hospital around 6:30am on the 5th of January. He was out in the world by 8:45am weighing 3.5kgs (7.72 pounds)."
The couple named their boy Jax Stokes Woodroffe, with Itsines sharing photos of him meeting her daughter Arna, two, with ex-fiance Tobi Pearce.
They didn't know the gender until birth, with Itsines sharing a touching story about how the couple found out.
"The most amazing thing, as he was coming out, out of nowhere on a completely random playlist the hospital was playing, Jae’s dads funeral song started playing over the speakers," she wrote.
"I heard Jae say at the same time “It’s a boy!!!!!”. I burst into tears, he burst into tears and we got to meet our baby BOY."
Behind the mic: A day in the life of a Quicky host.
Today, instead of what’s happening in the news cycle, we’re getting you up to speed on what happens in the day-to-day lives of those who host The Quicky.
There are three voices that you will hear on The Quicky throughout the year, Claire Murphy's mostly and then two other incredible journalists, Gemma Bath and Emma Gillespie.
All three of us managed to get in the same room at the same time and have a conversation about what we do every day, who we loved to speak to, who we may have offended and what it was like to wake up one morning at 4am and find out the Queen had died.
So sit back and enjoy, The Quicky behind the scenes.
Feature Image: ITV News/Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty.