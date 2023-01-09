What women are talking about today, Monday January 9.

By Brielle Burns

Prince Harry says he only cried once after the death of his mother and described the guilt he felt while walking outside Kensington Palace following her death.

In a new preview clip from an interview, which will air on Britain's ITV News today, Harry speaks about being unable to show any emotion when meeting mourners following Princess Diana's death in 1997.

"Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died," he tells presenter Tom Bradby in the clip.

"I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace."

Harry describes feeling the mourners' tears on his hands when he shook them.

"There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling," he said.

"I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away."

"Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment."

Harry's ITV interview will air the same day as his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes in the US, ahead of the official release of his memoir, Spare, which is due to be published tomorrow.

