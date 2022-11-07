news What women are talking about today, Tuesday November 8. mamamia-team November 7, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Tuesday November 8. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news Air-raid evacuation sirens go off as North Korea fires a missile over Japan. news NRL star Mitchell Moses opens up about missing the birth of his first child to play in the finals. news “Lyn’s Law.” NSW to introduce a 'no body no parole' law. news Indigenous actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79, and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. news New digital tool being developed to help diagnose early menopause. news Chris Dawson has been found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette. news Sacheen Littlefeather was heckled on the Oscars stage. 49 years later, she’s receiving an apology. news “Erratic behaviour.” Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary. news Why everyone is talking about Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. Recommended What women are talking about today, Tuesday November 8. "A beautiful miracle." Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first child. "I got close to doing the wrong thing." Tim Minchin opens up about his 20-year marriage with Sarah. "It just rots in your brain." Lottie Moss on growing up in her famous sister's shadow. "Micromanagers are full of insecurity." The 5 red flags of a toxic boss to look out for. An 'awful' divorce and new babies: Where all The Block winners are now. 'I just got back from Paris. Here are 5 French beauty trends I saw everywhere.' In 2017, Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez. Now, she's unfollowed her. ASK A PSYCH: I have a family member with a personality disorder. How can I support them and help myself? Who is The Block's serial bidder Danny Wallis? LEAVE A COMMENT