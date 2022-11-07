Live updates
"I'm done." Ash Barty rules out a comeback.
Aussie tennis star Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out making a comeback - ever.
"Nope, I'm done," Barty told AAP yesterday after returning to Melbourne Park to reflect on her momentous Australian Open triumph in January and to promote her My Dream Time memoir.
"You can never say never but no. No, no, no. I'm done."
Barty announced her shock retirement in March, at only 25 and after enjoying 121 weeks as a dominant world No.1.
The retired superstar insists she no longer yearns to be a professional athlete.
"I miss competing and challenging myself against the best of the world but I don't miss a lot that comes with it," Barty said.
"I'm still competitive with myself when I train at home. I still try and push myself but there's no white-line fever any more.
"And I never really felt like there was this void that needed to be filled in because there was a genuine sense of fulfilment at the end of my career... I don't think I was still searching for the competitive beast anymore."
The 26-year-old remains unsure what the future holds, though she's already enjoying mentoring young players and a role as Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain some time down the track wouldn't surprise.
- With AAP.
Sexual harassment bill passes lower house.
Anthony Albanese says stopping sexual harassment in the workplace is an issue for the whole country to deal with, as laws pass the lower house.
The prime minster said new laws implementing recommendations from sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins' Respect at Work report would be a "map to a better future".
The legislation, which passed the House of Representatives yesterday, would place an onus on employers to take "reasonable and proportionate" measures to eliminate sexual discrimination in the workplace.
The Australian Human Rights Commission will also be beefed up with new powers to enforce the requirements.
Employers found not to be meeting their obligations will be handed compliance notices by the commission.
The prime minister told parliament the fact that so many workplaces remained unsafe for employees was unacceptable.
"This is an issue for over half the country, for women, but it's also an issue for the nation as a whole," he said.
"We're all as a nation held back when we don't value and create the opportunity for all of us, men and women, to participate fully in our economy and in our society."
As part of the new laws, federal public service organisations will be required to report to the workplace gender equality agency about its efforts.
"We must never accept that sexual harassment is somehow inevitable or unavoidable, it is anything but," Albanese said.
"Nor should we be tempted by the dangerous fiction that we're somehow incapable of improvement."
- With AAP.
Medibank refuses to pay ransom for hacked data as 9.7 million Aussies affected.
Medibank won't pay any ransom to the hacker that stole all its customer data, after revealing almost 500,000 health claims have been accessed.
Australia's largest health insurer says the names, dates of birth, address, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers.
But Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said the hacker probably wouldn't give the data back even if they paid a ransom fee, and forking out could instead give other criminals an incentive to do the same thing.
"Based on the extensive advice we have received from cybercrime experts, we believe there is only a limited chance paying a ransom would ensure the return of our customers' data and prevent it from being published," he said.
"In fact, paying could have the opposite effect and encourage the criminal to directly extort our customers, and there is a strong chance that paying puts more people in harm's way by making Australia a bigger target."
The hacker accessed health claims of about 160,000 Medibank customers, about 300,000 claims from offshoot ahm customers, and about 20,000 international customers. No credit card or banking details were accessed.
The insurer, which continues working with the federal government and other agencies, has also launched an external review into the incident.
"We take seriously our responsibility to safeguard our customers ... the weaponisation of their private information in an effort to extort payment is malicious, and it is an attack on the most vulnerable members of our community," Koczkar said.
"We will continue to support all people who have been impacted by this crime through our Cyber Response Support Program. This includes mental health and wellbeing support, identity protection and financial hardship measures."
- With AAP.
Rebel Wilson welcomes first child.
In exciting news, Rebel Wilson is a mum!
The Aussie actress broke the news on Instagram this morning, announcing the arrival of her first child via surrogate.
The 42-year-old known shared her baby girl, named Royce Lillian, was born this past week.
"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she captioned a photo of her daughter.
"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.
"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly... much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."
In June, Wilson, who is known for films Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, announced she was in a relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.
At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."
- With AAP.
Is letting Trump back on Twitter really free speech?
Elon Musk is now the proud owner of Twitter.
Known as the social media platform for journalists, politicians and heads of business, it can also be the place where radical conspiracy theories and ideologies are shared.
Musk, who is one of the world’s richest people, who has a long track record of dubious posts on the platform himself, says he wants it to be “a digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” That free speech is “the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”
Today, we look at what it means to leave the future of free speech in the hands of a man whose track record of shutting it down for his own benefit is a long and complicated one.
