By Brielle Burns

Aussie tennis star Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out making a comeback - ever.

"Nope, I'm done," Barty told AAP yesterday after returning to Melbourne Park to reflect on her momentous Australian Open triumph in January and to promote her My Dream Time memoir.

"You can never say never but no. No, no, no. I'm done."

Barty announced her shock retirement in March, at only 25 and after enjoying 121 weeks as a dominant world No.1.

The retired superstar insists she no longer yearns to be a professional athlete.

"I miss competing and challenging myself against the best of the world but I don't miss a lot that comes with it," Barty said.

"I'm still competitive with myself when I train at home. I still try and push myself but there's no white-line fever any more.

"And I never really felt like there was this void that needed to be filled in because there was a genuine sense of fulfilment at the end of my career... I don't think I was still searching for the competitive beast anymore."

The 26-year-old remains unsure what the future holds, though she's already enjoying mentoring young players and a role as Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain some time down the track wouldn't surprise.

- With AAP.