news What women are talking about today, Monday August 8. mamamia-team August 7, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Monday August 8. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news The ACT will provide free abortions for ACT residents from next year. news “The studio decided to cut its losses and run.” Multiple TV shows and films canned by networks. news Why everyone is talking about Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. news The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. news Reports of Manly Sea Eagles players refusing to wear a Pride jersey have emerged. news “It is crucial to have resources.” More police officers to target DV in NSW. news “They gave me a suitcase.” Cameron Diaz shares her “drug mule” story. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news “We grabbed her as quickly as we could.” Flood evacuations and rescues continue in NSW. Recommended From 'siren eyes' to Barbie-core: Here are the 4 new makeup rules to know now. Instagram clues and on-set tension: Everything we know about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup. 9 things I wish I knew before my first trimester of pregnancy. 4 years ago, the Nadesalingam family were snatched from their home. They've just been granted permanent residency. The 11 books that are worth gifting this Father's Day. OPINION: 'I want to be able to choose to be "mother," and only that. But society says no.' 'I'm a mum of four. These are the questions I always get asked, answered.' What women are talking about today, Monday August 8. Antonio Banderas's first question to Melanie Griffith was 'the rudest she'd ever heard'. They were married 18 years. Jennette McCurdy was a child star on Nickelodeon. She never wanted to be. LEAVE A COMMENT