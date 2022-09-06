news What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 7. mamamia-team September 6, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 7. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news-stories , news , live-news-feed Related Stories news New digital tool being developed to help diagnose early menopause. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 2. news We now know the cast for Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe Netflix adaption. news What women are talking about today, Wednesday August 24. news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news “The studio decided to cut its losses and run.” Multiple TV shows and films canned by networks. news Foot and mouth disease has been detected in Australian food products. news Daniel Morcombe’s parents have condemned an upcoming film inspired by their son’s murder. Recommended 'As someone with both, can we please stop using #boymum and #girldad?' 'I'm a fashion editor. Here are my 8 best tips for shopping pre-loved or vintage.' Buy your ticket to the Mamamia Out Loud Live tour. What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 7. New digital tool being developed to help diagnose early menopause. 'What’s the actual difference between PRP and PRF?' Everything to know about the latest injectable treatments. 'I'm Mamamia's pop culture editor. Here are the 6 books you should read in September.' A blouse obsession and a 'hippie dad era': How Chris Pine became the internet's new boyfriend. "I didn't get out of bed." Martha Kalifatidis on her tough experience with hyperemesis gravidarum. The face of A Current Affair: Everything we know about Tracy Grimshaw. LEAVE A COMMENT