Live updates
7:26pm
7:22pm
7:15pm
7:02pm
Latest posts
Sri Lankan cricketer charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 29yo woman in Sydney.
Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.
Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs hours after the pair met for their first date.
Police said the cricketer, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, and the 29-year-old woman first got in contact via a dating app last Sunday.
After a series of texts and calls, they met for a date on Wednesday before going back to the woman's home in Rose Bay.
Police allege it was there Gunathilaka assaulted her multiple times over a period of several hours.
Detectives launched an investigation on Saturday after reports of the alleged assault and early yesterday morning the 31-year-old batsman was arrested at his hotel on Sussex St.
He was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.
A Sri Lankan cricketer is tonight in a Sydney police cell accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app, while in the country for the T-20 World Cup. @AnnaliseBolt #9News pic.twitter.com/LkJLdqTWTg— 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 6, 2022
NSW Sex Crimes Squad commander Jayne Doherty said the woman took a lot of steps to ensure her safety, including communicating with the man for several days before meeting and going for a date in a public place.
In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said it had been notified of the charges and it would monitor the court proceedings closely.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
Second body found in NSW floods as communities brace for more wild weather.
A second body has been found in the search for two fathers who fell off the back of a ute swept away in NSW floodwaters.
The body was recovered at about 11.15am yesterday during a search operation in Bevendale. The first body was recovered on Thursday and police say they have not been formally identified but are believed to be the missing pair, who have been identified as fathers Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn.
Two men who have been missing in NSW floodwaters have been identified as Sydney fathers Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn | #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/g2mdU4yAty— 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) November 3, 2022
Meanwhile, NSW remains in the midst of a weeks-long flood crisis, with 99 flood warnings in place in the state yesterday afternoon.
The Lachlan River at Forbes reached a peak of 10.7 metres on Saturday, slightly below a record set in 1952, while south at Wagga Wagga the Murrumbidgee River peaked on Friday at 9.72m, its highest level in a decade.
As waters slowly receded yesterday, some residents of affected towns returned to assess damage, however state emergency services cautioned it was too early to measure the full impact.
"It's going to be a big couple of days of emergency response in this community until these floodwaters recede and then we can get in and do those damage assessments," NSW SES chief superintendent Ashley Sullivan told ABC TV.
Late Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned the flood risk continued, issuing a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina, Lower Western, Upper Western and Central West Slopes and Plains areas.
Across the border in Victoria, more than 40 flood alerts were in place on Sunday as authorities warned people on the Murray River at Kenley to evacuate.
- With AAP.
Aaron Carter's fiancée shares video after singer's death.
Aaron Carter's fiancée has shared a tearful video after the news broke of the singer-rapper's death on the weekend.
According to TMZ, Carter was found dead in his bath at his home after Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene after receiving a report of drowning.
Melanie Martin, with whom Carter shares an 11-month-old son named Prince, posted a two-second video of her crying while in the car on TikTok.
@missmelaniexx
♬ original sound - Melanie
She also shared a throwback video of Carter dancing during a TikTok Live, with the caption "Forever posting".
Martin earlier released a statement over the weekend, telling TMZ, "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father."
"Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.
"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
The on-and-off couple announced their engagement in June 2020 before welcoming their son in November last year.
Carter's older brother, Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter, also shared a tribute to his sibling on social media.
Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother. pic.twitter.com/jqo9T0DnnQ— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) November 6, 2022
"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded... I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother."
The science of fat: Is it possible to be overweight and healthy?
Australia is a rich country with access to healthcare and nutritious foods, in a climate envied by others. But recent data shows 50 per cent of Australians are living with a long-term illness.
This is the focus of a new TV show on the ABC, hosted by Magda Szubanski.
Today, we look at the science of 'fat', whether weight really is the biggest health issue Australians are facing or if it's become more of an obstacle to treatment for those issues, and whether we can actually be big and healthy.
Feature Image: Mark Metcalfe-ICC/ICC/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty.