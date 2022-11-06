By Brielle Burns

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney's eastern suburbs hours after the pair met for their first date.

Police said the cricketer, who is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, and the 29-year-old woman first got in contact via a dating app last Sunday.

After a series of texts and calls, they met for a date on Wednesday before going back to the woman's home in Rose Bay.

Police allege it was there Gunathilaka assaulted her multiple times over a period of several hours.

Detectives launched an investigation on Saturday after reports of the alleged assault and early yesterday morning the 31-year-old batsman was arrested at his hotel on Sussex St.

He was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.

A Sri Lankan cricketer is tonight in a Sydney police cell accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app, while in the country for the T-20 World Cup. @AnnaliseBolt #9News pic.twitter.com/LkJLdqTWTg — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 6, 2022

NSW Sex Crimes Squad commander Jayne Doherty said the woman took a lot of steps to ensure her safety, including communicating with the man for several days before meeting and going for a date in a public place.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket said it had been notified of the charges and it would monitor the court proceedings closely.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

- With AAP.