1. UK PM Boris Johnson wins no confidence vote.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a confidence vote, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by members of parliament within his Conservative Party.

Johnson won the secret vote 211 to 148 according to Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 party committee that oversaw the ballot.

Announcing the results, Sir Brady said, "I can report as returning officer that 359 ballots were cast, no spoilt ballots, that the vote in favour of having confidence in Boris Johnson as leader was 211 votes and a vote against was 148 votes."

"And therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in Boris Johnson."

Julian Sturdy, the MP for York Outer, said the scale of tonight's vote against Mr Johnson "is clear evidence that he no longer enjoys the full-hearted confidence of the parliamentary party and should consider his position"https://t.co/BANawZKNcG pic.twitter.com/TW8r4p2Smf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 6, 2022

The vote came after a growing number of lawmakers in Johnson's Conservative party questioned the British leader's authority following the "partygate" scandal.

In 2020, Johnson and his staff held alcohol-fuelled parties when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

2. More than half of Aussie teachers plan to quit.

More than half of Australian teachers are planning to quit the profession, with some describing their workload as "excessive" and "unsustainable", a new study has found.

A Monash University study, published last month in the Australian Journal of Education, surveyed 2444 Australian primary and secondary school teachers across the country and found nearly 60 per cent plan to leave the profession.

The attrition rate is so high that up to half of teacher graduates will have left in their first five years - about as long as it takes to qualify as a teacher.

More than half of Australian teachers surveyed are planning to quit the profession, with some describing their workload as excessive and unsustainable. https://t.co/td8U8zcZzO #education #Teachers pic.twitter.com/DlmoE8krxl — The West Australian (@westaustralian) June 6, 2022

Workload pressure, burnout and wellbeing issues - as well as how they were portrayed in public debate - were the main reasons for wanting to quit.

Among teachers who intended to leave the profession, 62 per cent referred to workload pressures and its impact on their health and wellbeing as the top reason.

Exhaustion, stress and burnout were cited as other reasons for more than 20 per cent of the respondents who planned to quit.

3. COVID lockdowns saw Australian crime drop and sexual assault rise.

Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

The world's longest COVID-19 lockdown helped reduce assault crime in Victoria, a new report has found.

The state recorded the lowest rate of physical assaults across the country last year, according to the Productivity Commission's latest Report on Government Services, which includes both reported and unreported crime.

There were 1486 victims of physical assault per 100,000 people in Victoria in the year 2020-21, marking a 20 per cent decrease from the previous year.

By comparison, there were 2966 in South Australia, 2560 in Tasmania, 2547 in the Northern Territory, 2324 in Queensland, 1898 in NSW and 1782 in the ACT. Physical assaults increased from the previous year in SA, Tasmania, the ACT and NT.

Sexual assaults also increased overall, with 536 victims per 100,000 people in Australia last year compared to 325 from 2019-20.

Last year, Victoria Police Acting Chief Commissioner Rick Nugent said the COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor in the state's 12.8 per cent drop in overall criminal offences.

"While the highly unique environment in Victoria last year clearly contributed to the overall decrease in crime, it was incredibly positive to see a reduction in serious offences which impact the community such as home burglaries, robberies and car thefts," Nugent said.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

4. Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter.

Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $US44 billion ($A61 billion) bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.

Lawyers for the Tesla CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter, which says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company's 229 million accounts are fake.

The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company's testing methods. But they contend that's "tantamount to refusing Mr Musk's data requests". Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter's lax methodologies.

Elon Musk threatens to scrap his takeover of Twitter, saying company is "thwarting" spam data requests https://t.co/akHnjoZbBh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 6, 2022

The lawyers say that based on Twitter's latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.

"This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement and Mr Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter says.

Experts have said Musk can't unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn't stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $US1 billion ($A1.4 billion) breakup fee.

5. Australia's Minjee Lee wins golf US Women’s Open.

In case you missed it, Aussie golfer Minjee Lee has won the US Women's Open in North Carolina, joining Australia's all-time golf greats.

Lee converted a three-stroke third-round lead into a four-shot triumph at Pine Needles Country Club to pocket a cheque for a record $US1.8 million ($A2.5m).

The 26-year-old finished with a score of 13-under 271, the lowest 72-hole total in tournament history after closing with an even-par 71 on Sunday.

Lee is the third Australian to win the US Women's Open, the biggest event in female golf, after legends Karrie Webb (2000 and 2001) and Jan Stephenson (1983).

"I'm speechless. I can't believe it right now," she said. "It's such a great honour just to be amongst those two names."

"It's just super, super special and it's been my dream since I was a little girl, the one I always wanted to win. So now I've done it and it just feels amazing."

This one hits hard. Tears in my eyes. So so proud. Just a kid from Perth. Two major wins to her name now 🏆 Inspiring #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/HwvQzi2f19 — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) June 5, 2022

