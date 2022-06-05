By Brielle Burns

Morning all and welcome to your live news feed for Monday June 6.

Let's jump straight into it and get you across the top news stories you need to know this morning.

1. Queen 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen says she had been "humbled and deeply touched" by the number of people who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Tens of thousands of people have attended street parties or cheered on parades through central London, while millions watched a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace which was broadcast on live television.

In her message to the nation, she thanked the public for their good wishes and the role they had played.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she said in a statement on Sunday.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday, with Queen Elizabeth II making another appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.



On Monday, Britain pivots from joyful tributes to the queen’s 70-year reign to renewed political ructions over Boris Johnson. https://t.co/C2jzmgFa7R pic.twitter.com/dgzuh2jrBQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 5, 2022

The Queen herself has been forced to miss a number of the major events due to mobility problems, but was able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to cheering crowds at the finale of celebrations on Sunday.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

2. Dutton puts 10 women on Coalition's frontbench.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has announced the Coalition's 24 strong frontbench, which includes 10 women.

The news comes after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced 13 women on Labor's frontbench last week.

Dutton, who was unopposed as leader in his party room last week, appointed former energy minister Angus Taylor as shadow treasurer, while Deputy Leader Sussan Ley, will take on a wide range of portfolios - industry, skills and training, small and family business, and women.

Dutton said former foreign minister Marise Payne had asked not to be part of the cabinet but was persuaded to take the role of shadow cabinet secretary.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled his new shadow ministry which features 10 women. | @rachelclun#auspol https://t.co/vsT4GZUPsh — The Age (@theage) June 5, 2022

Former attorney-general Michealia Cash becomes spokeswoman for employment, Karen Andrews is spokeswoman for home affairs, while Jane Hume becomes finance spokeswoman. Alan Tudge is also returning to the education portfolio in opposition.

"What you're seeing in this lineup is some fresh faces; we have incredible depth of talent," Dutton said.

Nationals Leader David Littleproud, who will become agriculture spokesman, said there would be six from his party on the coalition frontbench, including Barnaby Joyce who will become veteran affairs spokesman.

3. Rafael Nadal wins 2022 French Open.

Rafael Nadal has won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title after defeating Norwegian player Casper Ruud on Sunday.

The 36-year-old won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, setting the record as the oldest champion in French Open history.

His victory comes exactly 17 years to the day since he won his first French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005.

"For me, personally, it's very difficult to describe the feelings that I have," Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury, said in his victory speech.

"It’s something that I for sure never believed, [to] be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final means a lot."

Nadal also said he will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to.

"I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss."

4. Russian missiles strike Ukraine's capital to "kill as many as possible".

Russia has struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv with missiles for the first time in more than a month.

Dark smoke could be seen from miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv early on Sunday. Moscow said it had hit a repair shop housing tanks sent from eastern Europe.

Ukraine said Russia had carried out the strike using long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea, a weapon far more valuable than the tanks Russia claimed to have hit.

At least one person was hospitalised but there were no immediate reports of deaths from the strike, a sudden reminder of war in a capital where normal life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.

"The Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today's missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal - kill as many as possible," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak wrote in a tweet.

Поки хтось просить «не принижувати 🇷🇺», Кремль вдається до нових підступних атак. Сьогоднішні ракетні удари по Києву мають лише одну мету – вбити якомога більше 🇺🇦. Кожен такий акт тероризму має отримувати жорстку відповідь від європейських столиць – нові санкції, більше зброї. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 5, 2022

Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.

5. Aussies could claim COVID tests this tax time.

Taxpayers who paid for a COVID-19 test for work-related purposes or bought their own PPE could be able to claim it as a deduction, the Australian Tax Office says.

With the end of the financial year looming, the ATO expects COVID-19 will continue to impact tax returns.

"We know that many have faced significant challenges," Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.

Splurged on some new wheels (the office chair kind 😉) while #WFH? Learn what’s deductible & which records you should be keeping @ https://t.co/T571RtkY89 pic.twitter.com/iUevjSFU6K — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) May 19, 2022

From July 1, people forced to buy COVID-19 tests to determine if they can attend or remain at work can now claim the cost as a tax deduction.

They must have a record proving they paid for the test but the ATO will accept a bank or credit card statement alongside documentation from employers as evidence.

The ATO says employees cannot claim for tests supplied by employers or where the cost was reimbursed. Only tests required for work-related purposes are deductible.

Taxpayers will also be able to claim deductions for the cost of protective items that protect against illness or injury while at work.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the top stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.