By Brielle Burns

Morning all,

Here are the top news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 6.

1. Kyrgios to face court for assault allegation.

Warning: This post mentions assault and could be triggering for some readers.

Nick Kyrgios will play his Wimbledon quarter-final with a court appearance pending back in Australia.

The tennis star has been summoned to face the ACT Magistrate's Court on August 2.

"(Police) can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrate's court ... in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," ACT Police said in a statement yesterday.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Nick Kyrgios to appear in court over common assault allegation https://t.co/dA3UG1SOmy — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 5, 2022

The Canberra Times reports that the assault allegedly involved a former girlfriend.

Lawyer Jason Moffett confirmed he had been briefed in the matter and his client, Kyrgios, was aware of the allegation.

"It's in the context of a domestic relationship," Moffett told The Canberra Times. "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."

"Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."

Kyrgios is due to play Chile's Cristian Garin at the All England Club today for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

The Men’s Referral Service is also available on 1300 766 491 or via online chat at www.ntv.org.au.www.ntv.org.au.

2. Flood fears continue as rain moves to northern NSW.

A flood watch has been issued for the Mid North Coast as the heavy rain that lashed Sydney moves toward the Queensland border, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

However, residents in the Northern Rivers region, which experienced the most devastating floods in its history a few months ago, should only expect showers and possible storms, says BOM.

About 50,000 people have been given evacuation orders or warnings across NSW, with Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt saying NSW is not out of danger yet.

"The message is hopefully the worst has passed, but no one knows that for sure," Senator Watt told reporters.

The bureau said parts of the state received more than 700mm of rain over four days.

From July 1 to 9am on the 5th parts of #NSW received almost 700mm of rain. Places in Illawarra had record July rainfall in just a few days, while moderate to major flooding continues in some parts. Latest warnings @ https://t.co/Ss766eSCrL

Rain stations: https://t.co/Nkszyvt42C pic.twitter.com/8JeyqUCdcw — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) July 5, 2022

Major flooding is still occurring at North Richmond, Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wiseman's Ferry, with more rain expected this morning.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will today visit parts of southern and western Sydney that have suffered four floods in the past 18 months.

3. Dawson maintains innocence as trial draws to a close.

Chris Dawson will maintain that he did not kill his wife Lynette in January 1982, as his murder trial draws to an end.

Returning to court for a second day of closing submissions today, Dawson's legal team will continue its attack on the Crown's case that Lynette was murdered because of her husband's infatuation with one of his high school students, known as JC.

Yesterday, Dawson's barrister Pauline David said her client was innocent, arguing that he had no motive for murder.

Image: AAP.

David submitted that Lynette had abandoned her matrimonial home in the Sydney suburb of Bayview and had cut contact with friends and family in order to start a new life.

Lynette had been through several months of turbulence because of her husband's pursuit of JC, which included moving her into the family home, NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison heard.

She had also been dealt a devastating blow by Dawson's choice to drive up to Queensland with his teenage lover over Christmas 1981 in an attempt to break free from the marriage, David argued.

"The world that she had built with Christopher Dawson was falling down around her," the barrister said.

4. VIC extends pandemic declaration as states consider mask mandates.

Victoria has extended its pandemic declaration by three months as health experts consider whether to reintroduce mask mandates or a second booster to curb COVID-19 cases.

The declaration was due to expire before midnight on July 12, but has been extended until at least October 12.

In a statement yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews said he was satisfied COVID-19 continues to pose a "serious risk" to public health throughout the state.

Victoria's remaining COVID-19 restrictions won't be easing before October, with the Premier today extending our pandemic declaration. @_stephanderson #9News pic.twitter.com/jr1riRBA1o — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 5, 2022

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also warned that anyone who isn't fully vaccinated is "crazy" as the state braces for a third wave to peak in late July and early August.

State and territory health experts are considering whether to reintroduce mask mandates to curb the case increase.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant urged people to consider wearing masks in enclosed spaces to curb the spread.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation was looking at the benefits of widening the eligibility for a second booster.

More than 36,000 infections were reported nationally yesterday and there were 3740 people with COVID in hospitals across the country, the highest levels since February during the height of the Omicron wave.

5. 12 cult members arrested over 8yo's death in QLD.

In case you missed it, in last night's feed we reported on the arrest of 12 people linked to a religious cult, after an eight-year-old girl died in her family home in Toowoomba earlier this year.

Elizabeth Rose Struhs was allegedly left to die by her parents, who are accused of withholding her diabetes medication for six days.

Queensland Police will allege that instead of calling paramedics, the parents gathered members of their church to pray over her body.

Police allege Elizabeth Rose Struhs had been suffering a medical condition and was denied access to treatment for six days by a religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child's illness. #9Newshttps://t.co/TKmkgqfLCu — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 5, 2022

Seven women and five men are now accused of being aware of the girl's declining health but failing to alert authorities.

All 12 are expected to be charged with murder, taking the number of people charged over the girl's death to 14.

That's all the top stories you need to know this morning. We'll keep you updated throughout the day.

- With AAP.