news What women are talking about today, Wednesday October 5. mamamia-team October 4, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Wednesday October 5. Tags: live-news-feed , australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news Air-raid evacuation sirens go off as North Korea fires a missile over Japan. news Why Melissa Caddick's husband left her a bizarre note before her disappearance. news "I did think that was strange." Melissa Caddick inquest examines husband's behaviour. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Wednesday August 24. news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news “The studio decided to cut its losses and run.” Multiple TV shows and films canned by networks. news Daniel Morcombe’s parents have condemned an upcoming film inspired by their son’s murder. Recommended Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for 2 years. She had a "big crush" on him way before that. How Gwyneth Paltrow sold diets to a new generation. A backflip and divorce lawyers: What we know about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's possible split. Rachel Perkins knew her family's history was confronting. But recently, she uncovered the full truth. Just a pervy list of the 40 top-selling products from Priceline. 'I wrote a thriller inspired by toxic masculinity. My research might surprise you.' "Choked one of the children." What we know about Angelina Jolie's countersuit against Brad Pitt. We have 4 x $100 gift vouchers up for grabs. You just need to fill out our quick survey. ROADTEST: 'One of TikTok's favourite eye creams just got a new formula. Here's my verdict.' 'I went searching for the perfect size-inclusive spring outfits. Here's what I found.' LEAVE A COMMENT