By Brielle Burns

Today is the second day of NAIDOC Week, which celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

To kick start the week, my colleague Isabella Ross has shared eight incredible First Nations artists you can buy from.

But first, here are the top news stories you need to know today, Monday July 4.

1. Thousands told to evacuate as heavy rain continues to flood NSW.

Thousands of people have been told to evacuate their homes across Greater Sydney, as NSW grapples with another flooding emergency.

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) spokesman Adam Jones said 18 rescues were performed overnight as heavy rain flooded the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo rivers, the ABC reports.

There are currently 69 evacuation orders in place across Sydney's west and north-west, including Pitt Town, North Richmond and Windsor.

FLOOD EMERGENCY: Sydney is right now in the grips of a fresh weather emergency, with unrelenting rain once again flooding roads and inundating homes. #9Today pic.twitter.com/0kbblquR9s — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 3, 2022

The SES was joined by 100 Australian Defence Force members yesterday, assisting with sandbagging and door-knocking communities to warn of flood threats focusing on the Hawkesbury-Nepean area.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warned affected communities not to take their safety for granted.

"If you were safe in the March 2021 flood, don’t assume you will be safe tonight," she wrote on Twitter last night.

The bureau warned river levels could reach those of March this year when swathes of Sydney's southwest and outer west were inundated.

Warragamba Dam in Sydney's west was spilling at a rate of 500 gigalitres (a day), Cooke tweeted last night, which is higher than during the floods this year, which inundated large swathes of the state.

"To give some context, this rate is greater than the March 2021 flooding period, March and April 2022," she told reporters last night.

Multiple #Flood Warnings are current across eastern #NSW for Minor to Major Flooding.



Widespread #rain will continue through Sunday night, with damaging winds and damaging surf as an east coast low approaches.



NSW Warnings: https://t.co/NQGpclVEIJ pic.twitter.com/9SGNreh7TI — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) July 3, 2022

2. PM visits war-torn Ukraine.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited war-torn Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Reuters, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that Albanese visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, where Ukraine says Russia committed atrocities against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

"Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here," Kuleba quoted Albanese as saying.

Australia's PM Anthony Albanese pays a visit to Ukraine right now pic.twitter.com/aet2iDNf3H — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) July 3, 2022

In a joint press conference, Albanese said Australia would provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in military aid.

"Australia stands ready to continue to support the [Ukrainian] government and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

Albanese is expected back in Australia tomorrow.

3. Australian virus border restrictions end.

Border restrictions enforced in response to COVID-19 will be dropped this coming week, with arriving passengers no longer required to declare their vaccination status or obtain a travel exemption.

Changes to the Biosecurity Act coming into effect on Wednesday were made following advice from the Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly that it was no longer necessary for travellers to declare their vaccination status.

On Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the changes will make it easier for travelling Australians to return home as well as allowing more international tourists and workers to come.

It will also reduce delays that have plagued airports since travel resumed, O'Neil said.

A shake-up to COVID rules is on the way, with international travellers no longer required to show proof of vaccination as they enter Australia. #9Today pic.twitter.com/UZUN7TaR1P — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 3, 2022

The changes were announced on the same day Australia passed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has reinforced the importance of booster vaccines, which almost six million Australians were yet to receive.

"We are not through this virus yet," he said.

4. Ash Barty wins Person of the Year at NAIDOC awards.

Retired tennis player Ash Barty has been named person of the year at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards.

Barty, a proud Ngaragu woman, was the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to hold the no. 1 ranking.

Barty's father Robert Barty accepted the award on his daughter's behalf on Saturday, with Barty in the US competing in a golf tournament.

She said in a video message she was humbled and privileged to receive the award, and couldn't wait to continue contributing to children's education, and help them fulfil their dreams.

The National #NAIDOC Committee is proud to announce the recipients of the National #NAIDOC2022 Week Awards:

Person of the Year – Ash Barty AO

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Stanley Grant Snr AM

Female Elder Award – Dr Lois Peeler AM

Male Elder Award – Uncle Jack Charles

..1/2 pic.twitter.com/vCDkllWKuL — NAIDOC (@naidocweek) July 3, 2022

Other winners included Sydney Swans player Lance "Buddy" Franklin as well as Wiradjuri elder Dr Stanley Grant Snr, who - along with his brother and Dr John Rudder - has been crucial to the reconstruction of the Wiradjuri language.

5. Petrol prices expected to rise.

Drivers should plan for a temporary cut to the fuel excise to end in September, with a rise in petrol prices to add to growing cost-of-living pressures.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says it will be "incredibly hard" to continue the fuel tax relief indefinitely amid growing government debt and economic challenges like high inflation and falling real wages.

"(People) should assume that the petrol price relief comes off in September," he told a Guardian Australia podcast.

"Obviously, we factor in the conditions as they evolve, and the budget and all of the rest of it... But nothing has substantially changed to make me think that we could continue that indefinitely, or even for a substantially longer period than September."

Drivers are being warned to prepare for a rise in the cost of petrol in September, when the federal government's cut to the fuel excise ends. It will add significantly to the cost of living. 7NEWS at 6pm | https://t.co/uQ5vvSQqCq @AndreaLNicolas #auspol #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Qlpq5Jkbim — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) July 3, 2022

The previous government announced a six-month 22.1c a litre cut to fuel excise in the March budget to help take the sting out of high petrol prices driven by global oil constraints.

Chalmers said Labor planned to meet its election commitments while also repairing the budget by dealing with wasteful government spending on contractors and consultants, and raising more money in multinational taxes and from foreign investor charges.

That's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back with more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP and Reuters.