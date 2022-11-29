By Brielle Burns

Melbourne man Thomas Bednar has been found guilty of the murder of his mother in her home in May last year.

78-year-old Judy Bednar was found naked on the floor of her bedroom by police after friends were unable to reach her for several days.

She suffered a number of blows causing significant rib fractures and died as a result of injuries that compromised her respiratory system.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict in Bednar's murder trial yesterday afternoon after weeks of evidence in the Supreme Court, finding he killed her sometime between May 12 and May 15, 2021.

Prosecutor Mark Rochford KC alleged Bednar's motive was that he believed his mother was to blame for four involuntary mental health admissions in the year leading up to her death.

In a candid conversation with homicide detectives after his arrest on the day Judy's death was discovered, the 54-year-old admitted he had "a past" with his mother and wasn't upset about her death.

"I'll be straight up with you about that because she's been an absolute b*tch to me," Bednar said.

He also claimed he had been set up and didn't know how she had died.

Bednar will be sentenced at a later date.

