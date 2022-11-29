Live updates
Melbourne man found guilty of murdering his mum.
Melbourne man Thomas Bednar has been found guilty of the murder of his mother in her home in May last year.
78-year-old Judy Bednar was found naked on the floor of her bedroom by police after friends were unable to reach her for several days.
She suffered a number of blows causing significant rib fractures and died as a result of injuries that compromised her respiratory system.
Jurors returned a guilty verdict in Bednar's murder trial yesterday afternoon after weeks of evidence in the Supreme Court, finding he killed her sometime between May 12 and May 15, 2021.
Prosecutor Mark Rochford KC alleged Bednar's motive was that he believed his mother was to blame for four involuntary mental health admissions in the year leading up to her death.
In a candid conversation with homicide detectives after his arrest on the day Judy's death was discovered, the 54-year-old admitted he had "a past" with his mother and wasn't upset about her death.
"I'll be straight up with you about that because she's been an absolute b*tch to me," Bednar said.
He also claimed he had been set up and didn't know how she had died.
Bednar will be sentenced at a later date.
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
- With AAP.
400 to 500 migrant workers have died at World Cup, says Qatar official.
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said "between 400 and 500" migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the World Cup.
The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, came during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.
In the interview, the British journalist asked al-Thawadi: "What is the honest, realistic total do you think of migrant workers who died from - as a result of work they're doing for the World Cup in totality?"
"The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500," al-Thawadi responds. "I don't have the exact number. That's something that's been discussed."
The figure hasn't been discussed publicly previously. Reports from the Supreme Committee dating from 2014 through the end of 2021 only include the number of deaths of workers involved in building and refurbishing the stadiums now hosting the World Cup.
Those released figures put the total number of deaths at 40. They include 37 from what the Qataris describe as non-work incidents such as heart attacks and three from workplace incidents.
Meanwhile, the families of Iran’s soccer team have allegedly been threatened, after players refused to sing the nation’s national anthem in their opening match against England last week.
According to CNN, a source involved in the security of the games said the players were told their families would face "violence and torture" if they did not sing the anthem or if they joined political protests against the Tehran regime.
- With AAP.
Will Smith addresses Oscar slap.
Eight months on after his infamous Oscar slap, Will Smith has finally addressed his confrontation with comedian Chris Rock.
The actor, who slapped Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the award show in March, has given his first interview since the incident on The Daily Show.
"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine," Smith said.
"There's many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it. I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."
The 54-year-old, who stars in a new film releasing next month, went on to say he had "rage" bottled up for a long time.
"I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man. It's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is that I took my hard and made it hard for other people."
"I understand how shocking that was for people," he explained. "I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time."
Smith apologised for the incident which saw him banned from official Oscar activities for 10 years in July.
