The US migrant truck tragedy has sadly been making headlines this week.

You can read everything we know about one of the deadliest human trafficking tragedies in the US, here.

Warning: This post deals with sexual abuse and may be triggering for some readers.

1. R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking women and girls.

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B fame to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse.

The 55-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted nine months ago on nine criminal charges including one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn federal court said the evidence reflected Kelly's "indifference to human suffering" and "sheer brutality" toward his victims.

"This case is not about sex. It's about violence and cruelty and control," Donnelly told Kelly. "You left in your wake a trail of broken lives."

BREAKING: R&B singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse. https://t.co/63L9C6w8xq — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2022

Kelly did not speak during Wednesday's hearing but has repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations.

The sentencing came after several accusers, some of whom were tearful, told the judge about how Kelly promised to mentor them and help them attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm.

"As a teenager, I didn't know how to say no to R. Kelly when he asked me to perform oral sex on him," said a woman identified as Jane Doe No. 2.

She then paused, looked at Kelly, and asked, "Do you remember that?".

Kelly has been in jail since July 2019. He will likely be transported soon to a jail in Chicago, where he faces an August trial in federal court on child pornography and obstruction charges. He also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

2. Hannah Clarke killed by 'master of manipulation', inquest finds.

A coroner investigating the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children recognised the mother's "astounding" bravery, saying it was unlikely anyone could have stopped Rowan Baxter's murderous plans.

Jane Bentley's voice broke as she finished delivering her findings in a Southport court yesterday following a hearing in March.

The coroner said Baxter was not mentally ill, but a "master of manipulation".

"I find it unlikely that any further actions taken by police officers, service providers, friends or family members could have stopped Baxter from ultimately executing his murderous plans," she added.

Bentley said police training required "immediate attention" to prevent similar deaths occurring and called for a multi-disciplinary specialist domestic violence police station to be trialled for a year.

Other recommendations included a five-day face-to-face training program for specialist domestic violence police officers "as a matter of urgency", a mandatory face-to-face domestic violence module for all officers and state government funding provided urgently for men's behaviour change programs in prisons and communities.

Sue Clarke fought back tears, responding to the coroner saying her daughter's "bravery was astounding".

"Yes, I think he (Baxter) underestimated how much a mother will fight and how strong a mother is," she told reporters.

Hannah Clarke’s family say they are happy with the findings after an inquest into their daughter’s murder.



They hope changes will be implemented Australia-wide to help domestic violence victims.



More at 4pm and 6pm on @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/m5KrTtO1YY — Rosanna Kingsun (@rosannakingsun) June 29, 2022

3. US migrant truck driver 'posed as victim'.

The alleged driver of a truck carrying dozens of migrants who died in the suffocating heat in Texas this week initially tried to pass himself off as a victim to escape authorities before he was arrested, US and Mexican officials say.

The death toll in the incident rose to 53 as some migrants who had been trapped in the sweltering tractor-trailer, which was left in a desolated area near a highway in San Antonio, died in the hospital, local officials said.

More people - including minors - remain hospitalised in the worst human smuggling incident in recent US history, officials said.

JUST IN: Officials reportedly ID truck driver suspected in migrant deaths; pretended to be victim https://t.co/FcMnPa10mv #SanAntonio — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 29, 2022

Dozens of Mexican families this week have waited anxiously for news of missing loved ones who they fear may be among the dead.

Mexican immigration officials identified the driver of the truck only as "Homero N" and published a photograph of him driving the truck through a security checkpoint in Laredo, Texas, at 2.50pm on Monday.

US authorities detained two Mexican men in addition to the driver who were arrested leaving a house in San Antonio. The two men were charged with possessing firearms while residing in the United States illegally.

4. Thousands of teachers to strike in NSW today.

NSW schools will be closed today as teachers from public and Catholic schools take to the streets demanding higher salaries.

Thousands of teachers are expected to descend on Sydney's CBD for a 24 hour strike, after the NSW budget offered no more than a 3.5 per cent pay rise.

It's the first time teachers from public and Catholic schools have joined forced to strike together in more than 25 years.

Teachers and support staff from public and Catholic schools across New South Wales are on strike today, protesting wages and workloads. NSW Education Minister @smitchellmlc joined @michaelusher to discuss. #nswpol pic.twitter.com/k98B879lW2 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 29, 2022

"We have a crisis in the form of a teacher shortage, a crisis that is the government's own making," NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told reporters yesterday.

"The government has known for years the causes of this crisis: uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads.... Students have been denied not only their learning opportunities but are also being denied their futures."

Meanwhile, the rail union says industrial action will continue this week despite a verbal commitment from Transport Minister David Elliott to spend $264 million on safety modifications of a Korean-made fleet.

5. Australia about to be hit with eight-day rain event.

A 2800km stretch of the country from Bateman's Bay NSW, to Cooktown Queensland, is about to be hit by an eight-day rain event.

Weatherzone says flooding is "likely" and powerful winds and surf are expected to batter the coast.

Isolated falls of above 300mm are expected in some areas.

Affected areas are being told to expect the wild weather to start on Friday, and intensify over the weekend.

Several days of heavy rain, blustery winds and dangerous surf are about to hit eastern Australia, with flooding a risk in parts of #QLD and #NSW during the opening days of July.



Full story > https://t.co/7yfuHs9WaD pic.twitter.com/HErEupONFc — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) June 29, 2022

